Tom Cruise Casually Stands On A Flying Plane In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Stunt Sneak Peek

So yeah, a lot to process there. It goes without saying that the stunt in question is absolutely insane. No person in their right mind would do such a thing, but this may not even be the craziest thing that Cruise has ever done for the sake of entertainment. Heck, it's not even the first time that the actor has hung onto a plane (see the opening of "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation"). But what really stands out here is the casual nature with which Cruise delivers his speech atop that plane, as if this is just a regular day in his life. Remarkable on several levels.

What this assures us is that "MI7" will be just as action-packed as we've come to expect. Now, is that going to be enough to justify the reported $300 million budget? That's tough to say but these are the types of stunts that put meat in seats and have helped to keep this franchise going for nearly three decades. The knowledge that the crazy stuff in an over-the-top action movie is razor close to being real adds something to the equation — no doubt about it.

Joining Cruise this time around will be familiar faces in the form of Simon Pegg (Benji), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa), Ving Rhames (Luther), Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny (Kitridge). Newcomers for this installment include Hayley Atwell ("Captain America: The First Avenger"), Pom Klementieff ("Avengers: Infinity War"), Cary Elwes ("Saw"), Indira Varma ("Obi-Wan Kenobi"), Shea Whigham ("Boardwalk Empire"), Esai Morales ("Arrow"), and Rob Delaney ("Deadpool 2").

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is set to hit theaters on July 14, 2023.