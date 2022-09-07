Tom Cruise Casually Stands On A Flying Plane In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Stunt Sneak Peek
It is no secret that Tom Cruise is more than just a movie star who regularly delivers very entertaining action movies. The man likes to get his hands dirty and straight-up risk his life for the sake of cinema. The "Mission: Impossible" movies have been the greatest showcase of his talents in this department over the years and the upcoming seventh installment, "Dead Reckoning Part One," is going to be no exception to the rule. To that end, Paramount Pictures has released footage of Cruise casually delivering a speech whilst riding on a plane thousands of feet in the air.
This footage was originally filmed for Cinemacon earlier this year and was presented to those in attendance. It preceded the trailer reveal for the film, which is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. But now, we all get to see it for ourselves, and man, it is something. Let's see what craziness Cruise is getting up to in order to help sell some popcorn, shall we?
Tom Cruise on a plane, ladies and gentlemen
So yeah, a lot to process there. It goes without saying that the stunt in question is absolutely insane. No person in their right mind would do such a thing, but this may not even be the craziest thing that Cruise has ever done for the sake of entertainment. Heck, it's not even the first time that the actor has hung onto a plane (see the opening of "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation"). But what really stands out here is the casual nature with which Cruise delivers his speech atop that plane, as if this is just a regular day in his life. Remarkable on several levels.
What this assures us is that "MI7" will be just as action-packed as we've come to expect. Now, is that going to be enough to justify the reported $300 million budget? That's tough to say but these are the types of stunts that put meat in seats and have helped to keep this franchise going for nearly three decades. The knowledge that the crazy stuff in an over-the-top action movie is razor close to being real adds something to the equation — no doubt about it.
Joining Cruise this time around will be familiar faces in the form of Simon Pegg (Benji), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa), Ving Rhames (Luther), Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny (Kitridge). Newcomers for this installment include Hayley Atwell ("Captain America: The First Avenger"), Pom Klementieff ("Avengers: Infinity War"), Cary Elwes ("Saw"), Indira Varma ("Obi-Wan Kenobi"), Shea Whigham ("Boardwalk Empire"), Esai Morales ("Arrow"), and Rob Delaney ("Deadpool 2").
"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is set to hit theaters on July 14, 2023.