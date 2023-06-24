John Wick 4's VFX Supervisor Thought Keanu Reeves Was Going To Die On Set

Rothbart recalled the first time that he saw Keanu Reeves in action:

"I just remember, the first beat he does goes on forever. He just keeps fighting and fighting and fighting, they keep bringing in more guys, more fighting moves, and it was just insanity. He would finish, and as soon as Chad would call cut, I thought Keanu was gonna die. He was working so hard, and he would just go back over to his seat and just sit there and stare at the ground and be sweating and just panting. Then we'd change a few things, fix a few things, and Chad would say, 'Back at it,' and he would just get up and go again. That first day, I just wasn't sure Keanu was going to make it. It would just look so hard, but that guy's an animal, he really is. It was pretty amazing."

After the first "John Wick" became a hit, there was a lot of anticipation for "John Wick: Chapter 2." That's why Taran Tactical, an expert in movie firearms, posted a video on their YouTube channel that showed Keanu Reeves training with some of the weaponry he would be wielding in the movie. Check it out:

This is just a taste of what Reeves executed himself on the set of every single "John Wick" movie, and it's exhausting to watch. As any fan of the franchise will tell you, the combat and gunfight sequences only got more wild and intense as the movies continued. So by the time we've reached "John Wick: Chapter 4," there are more bad guys than ever, and Reeves was still venturing into new weapon territory, including mastering the nunchucks.