The John Wick: Chapter 4 Stunt Coordinators Taught Me How To Drive Like Keanu Reeves

My day began by hopping on a shuttle bus in Burbank, CA and driving about an hour north of Los Angeles to Rosamond, where the Willow Springs Raceway is located. As a guy who grew up in the Midwest and lived in New York City for 15-odd years, I was not prepared for being in the middle of the desert — long stretches of barren land surrounded the lonely group of racetracks, the wind whipped mightily throughout the entire time I was there, and I even spotted a real live desert fire ant (which are disconcertingly large and can both bite and sting).

Clearly, this is the best type of place to get the eye of the tiger when it comes to stunt training. Almost as soon as my colleagues and I were off the bus, we were introduced to six stunt cars. Sadly, these were not the cars from "John Wick: Chapter 4," but they were still pretty nifty — a group of automatic transmission sedans that had been modified with what the stuntpeople called the "stunt brake": a large metal brake on the far left side of the driver's seat. I quickly came to learn that this was essentially an e-brake, and when pushed would lock up the rear tires of the vehicle.

The technique of "locking up" tires is one of the basic building blocks of a lot of driving stunts that you see on screen. It allows the driver to slide a speeding car up to a predetermined mark (the term for a spot where the director, coordinator and/or cameraman wants a driver or actor to end up) and the tires make an exciting squeal in the process. It's also an important step in performing a "180," so named for the number of degrees a driver is spinning their vehicle around.