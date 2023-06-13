Exclusive John Wick 4 Clip Shows Off Keanu Reeves' Nunchuck Skills

There's a popular maxim among many high-profile filmmakers who've already achieved great success and are looking to pay it forward to the next generation to follow in their footsteps. It goes something like this: The best film school you could ever attend is simply watching as many movies as you can. And that certainly has a ring of truth to it. But for me, personally? I think I'd also like to pull up a chair, put a camera on Keanu Reeves, and just let him wax poetic about all the absolutely ridiculous work he had to pull off in order to make the "John Wick" movies look even half as convincing as they do.

The summer movie season may be starting to ramp up in earnest, but we here at /Film have yet to get over the high-wire thrills and endlessly entertaining action of "John Wick: Chapter 4." The (presumptive) final chapter of the assassin's downright mythological struggle the High Table somehow managed to exceed the already-high bar this franchise had set for itself (dare I say there hasn't been any more definitive take on the film than /Film's original review by Jacob Hall, which you can read here). But as much as the story itself took on an even grander and more operatic tone this time around, racing towards a conclusion that finally allowed Wick to get out of the game for good and rest in peace, arguably the most impressive aspect of the film comes from — what else — Reeves' tireless and unparalleled work behind the scenes to get the action choreography down perfectly.

Because there's never enough proof of what a machine the actor is, /Film is proud to exclusively debut a new clip of Reeves mastering the art of the nunchuck. Check it out below!