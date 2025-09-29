15 Best TV Shows Like 30 Rock

There's a good reason why television fans still scour every season of "30 Rock" for jokes and pop culture references that resonate even harder in 2005 than they did when the show was on air from 2006 to 2013. From predicting the existence of trashy reality shows a la "MILF Island" to Hollywood using artificial intelligence to create content, it's a show with a track record of remaining relevant only outdone by "The Simpsons."

Of course, a lot of that is a credit to creator, showrunner, writer, and star Tina Fey, who based "30 Rock" off her experiences at "Saturday Night Live," following the adventures of Liz Lemon, the head writer of an initially female-centric sketch show on NBC (which films in the same 30 Rockefeller Center that "SNL" does) as conservative executive Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) forces her to re-adapt her show for controversial male comedian Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan). The series spent seven seasons lampooning comedy, television, office politics, and feminism, so if you're looking for a show with similar premises or themes, look no further than these 15 iconic shows like "30 Rock."