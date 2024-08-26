Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Review: The Biggest, Funniest & Most Meta Mystery Yet
Among the barrage of true crime stories available across pretty much every medium of entertainment, from film to television and especially podcasts, "Only Murders in the Building" stood out as a breath of fresh air. Thanks to the dynamic, hilarious duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short finding an unlikely but supremely satisfying third with Selena Gomez, the series offers a simultaneously satirical and earnest approach to the world of true crime podcasts with just the right amount of drama and heart to keep the stakes engaging without losing any of the hilarity in the process. The playful showbiz snark between the near-has-been actor Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and grandiose, self-inflated Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short), combined with the young, hip, and deadpan indifference of Mabel Mora (Gomez) provides an endlessly entertaining trio of investigators/podcast hosts.
While the second season of "Only Murders" was somewhat of a step down in quality (though our own Chris Evangelista disagrees in his review), the third season pushed things back in the right direction with a significant change of scenery, providing a refreshing break from the now-ominous residence of the Arconia, the affluent Upper West Side NYC apartment building where two murders had already unfolded. Granted, the third season's murder still ultimately happened in the Arconia, but allowing Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to venture into an elegant theatre while a Broadway production recovers from losing their leading man (Paul Rudd) was a welcome change of pace, not to mention the addition of the always wonderful Meryl Streep as an irresistibly charming love interest for Oliver.
If the third season of "Only Murders in the Building" was a step back in the right direction with a helpful sprinkle of (Death Rattle) razzle dazzle, the fourth season is not only a return to form, but it's the biggest, funniest, and most meta season of the series yet. With a star-studded roster of outstanding guest stars, "Only Murders in the Building" goes Hollywood in the best way possible without losing itself in the process. In fact, this season offers several new wrinkles to the mystery that further enhance the story by providing stronger emotional layers for our characters, not to mention making the crime itself even more of a perplexing puzzle to solve.
Sazz Pataki has been shot
As has become customary at the end of each season of "Only Murders," this season's victim was revealed in the third season finale. Sazz Pataki, Charles' longtime stunt double and friend played by Jane Lynch ("Glee"), has been mysteriously shot in Charles' apartment. But the fourth season begins unlike any other, because there's actually no victim to be found, at least not in the fashion we're used to in the season premieres. That's just the first way that "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 plays with the traditional formula of the show. Because even though Sazz is the victim, the podcast gang isn't entirely sure that she was the intended victim. After all, Sazz often dressed and appeared a lot like Charles, even in everyday life, which is why she was such a great double. So it's just as likely that Charles was meant to be shot. That means they're not just trying to figure out who the assailant is but also who the actual victim was supposed to be.
On top of that, this is the first time where the show's primary victim was a beloved and integral part of one of the main character's lives. Sure, Tim Kono from the first season had a history with Mabel, but their relationship at the time of the murder in question was not a cherished friendship Mabel was currently engaged with. But Sazz has been part of Charles' life since his "Brazzos" days, and he truly struggles with this situation, occasionally with laughable results and introspective hallucinations. It also means Oliver and Mabel are a little more concerned with Charles' state of mind this time around too, adding an extra dose of heart to the proceedings. (They all still have plenty of zingers for each other too, so the show isn't getting too sentimental.)
But aside from these developments, our favorite true crime podcasters also have another distraction entering the fray: Hollywood is calling, and Paramount Pictures wants to turn the "Only Murders in the Building" podcast into a feature film, with the delightfully funny Molly Shannon as the studio executive leading the charge. Don't worry, because although this provides a brief sojourn to Los Angeles, we're not leaving the Big Apple for the City of Angels. New York City is still where our story primarily unfolds, but Hollywood is coming to the Arconia in more ways than one.
Only Hollywood stars in the building
As revealed in the full trailer for season 4, the "Only Murders" movie already has its primary cast in place, and plenty of the show's laughs come from introducing Charlies, Oliver, and Mabel to their big screen counterparts, played by Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek), Zach Galifianakis ("Baskets"), and Eva Longoria ("Desperate Housewives") respectively. The good news is that what we love about "Only Murders" isn't derailed by the arrival of these guest stars. Thankfully, in the first seven episodes provided to the media for review, Levy, Galifianakis, and Longoria are used sparingly without overstaying their welcome across only a few episodes, not the entire season.
But inevitably, all three of them end up making things a little more difficult for the amateur detectives in their own way. Each pairing is supremely satisfying, but by far the most gut-busting is Galifianakis, who is uninterested and unimpressed by Oliver Putnam, providing some hilarious exchanges between the two, not to mention a "Perfect Strangers" allusion that you never knew you needed. The result is a vibe that feels like a less obnoxious version of "Scream 3," right down to Longoria's riff on herself that borders on being a little too over the top, not unlike Parker Posey's turn in the aforementioned slasher sequel.
However, those aren't the only famous faces kicking around and lifting season 4 of "Only Murders" into greatness. This season also takes us into a previously unexplored part of the Arconium: the West Tower, where Sazz's shooter is believed to have fired from. The residents over there are on the weirder side, and considering the kind of characters we've met so far, that's saying something. Among them are Richard Kind and Kumail Nanjiani, each with their own amusing proclivities that make them splendid additions to the upscale apartment complex's ensemble, especially when they get to interact with the investigator/actor pairings.
There's also one fabulous guest star who was only recently revealed in the full trailer for the season, but if you haven't watched and you'd rather go in blind, I won't say their name here. Just know that it's a hilarious performance that allows the actor in question to be funny without being pushed into the more exaggerated comedy that they're better known for. A couple other secret guest stars are just waiting for you to discover them this season too.
But perhaps the best part of "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 comes from the evolution of our chief characters, as well as the show itself.
This cast just keeps getting better
Each season has allowed for something personal to be paid specific attention in the lives of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, but this season offers their most satisfying arcs yet (at least within the first seven episodes). Charles gets to do most of the heavy-lifting, fluctuating between genuine emotion and comedic post-trauma effects. Meanwhile, Oliver is dealing with his most prominent bout of insecurity yet, as he's worried about maintaining a long distance relationship with Loretta (Meryl Streep), who has gone on to Los Angeles to star in the contrived "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off mentioned in the third season. Finally, Mabel is struggling with lacking direction in her life. All of this is only exacerbated by the lightning-fast Hollywood movie deal based on their podcast.
They're not the only characters who get a chance to shine even brighter. Though Michael Cyril Creighton's role as Howard isn't quite as prominent as the third season, he's still one of the most consistently funny parts of the supporting cast, especially when the "Only Murders" movie starts to invade the Arconia. Plus, the Oscar-winning Da'Vine Joy Randolph continues to be a scene stealer whenever she pops up as Detective Williams. Even she's not immune to the shine of Hollywood, as she has quite a crush on none other than Zach Galifianakis, though it doesn't upset her no-nonsense nature. Jackie Hoffman's ornery and grumpy Uma also gets some brief, laugh-out-loud moments, though not nearly as many as previous seasons.
Season 4 of "Only Murders" also has some fun playing with the show's presentation in one particular episode, allowing for a satire of arthouse and indie cinema, which also extends to the peculiar Brothers sisters directing duo behind the "Only Murders" movie, played by Siena Werber ("Brand New Cherry Flavor") and Catherine Cohen ("The Lovebirds") seen above. You'll also notice that every episode title this season happens to be the title of a movie. For example, the premiere is titled "Once Upon a Time in the West" while the cinematic satire is called "Blow Up," taking a cue from Michelangelo Antonioni's classic thriller.
Not always top notch, Only Murders season 4 is mostly fantastic
Admittedly, there are a handful of missteps in the writing, particularly with jokes that don't reach the height of cleverness you've come to expect from "Only Murders." But this season is still the sharpest when it comes to the comedy. For every blunder, such as a tired sequence where Charles tries to slowly and cheaply tip a bartender in exchange for some information (which might work for anyone who hasn't seen "A Night at the Roxbury" or "Game Night"), there's a much better bit right around the corner. And while season 4 does occasionally have moments that feel a little too exaggerated, it's nothing that lingers. The writers more than make up for that with one particularly clever sequence that actually calls attention to certain plot holes from back in the first season. It's one of several gags that reference the podcast as an ongoing proxy for the TV show.
Based on the seven episodes "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 available for review, this has the potential to be the best season of the show since its debut. The show has evolved from the true crime mockery of the first season into something that allows the series to riff on podcasting while also expanding into more fertile showbiz territory. On the surface, while it might seem like the series has gotten too big for its britches, I think this season strikes a nice balance between what made the original season work so well and a few fresh elements to reinvigorate the series with new life. Admittedly, it does make me concerned for the uphill battle that a prospective fifth season would have to stay on the same level. But I suppose it all depends on how this season comes to an end.
/Film Rating: 8 out of 10
"Only Murders in the Building" season 4 premieres on August 27, and new episodes arrive each Tuesday after that through the end of October.