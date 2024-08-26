Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Review: The Biggest, Funniest & Most Meta Mystery Yet

As revealed in the full trailer for season 4, the "Only Murders" movie already has its primary cast in place, and plenty of the show's laughs come from introducing Charlies, Oliver, and Mabel to their big screen counterparts, played by Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek), Zach Galifianakis ("Baskets"), and Eva Longoria ("Desperate Housewives") respectively. The good news is that what we love about "Only Murders" isn't derailed by the arrival of these guest stars. Thankfully, in the first seven episodes provided to the media for review, Levy, Galifianakis, and Longoria are used sparingly without overstaying their welcome across only a few episodes, not the entire season.

But inevitably, all three of them end up making things a little more difficult for the amateur detectives in their own way. Each pairing is supremely satisfying, but by far the most gut-busting is Galifianakis, who is uninterested and unimpressed by Oliver Putnam, providing some hilarious exchanges between the two, not to mention a "Perfect Strangers" allusion that you never knew you needed. The result is a vibe that feels like a less obnoxious version of "Scream 3," right down to Longoria's riff on herself that borders on being a little too over the top, not unlike Parker Posey's turn in the aforementioned slasher sequel.

Hulu

However, those aren't the only famous faces kicking around and lifting season 4 of "Only Murders" into greatness. This season also takes us into a previously unexplored part of the Arconium: the West Tower, where Sazz's shooter is believed to have fired from. The residents over there are on the weirder side, and considering the kind of characters we've met so far, that's saying something. Among them are Richard Kind and Kumail Nanjiani, each with their own amusing proclivities that make them splendid additions to the upscale apartment complex's ensemble, especially when they get to interact with the investigator/actor pairings.

There's also one fabulous guest star who was only recently revealed in the full trailer for the season, but if you haven't watched and you'd rather go in blind, I won't say their name here. Just know that it's a hilarious performance that allows the actor in question to be funny without being pushed into the more exaggerated comedy that they're better known for. A couple other secret guest stars are just waiting for you to discover them this season too.

But perhaps the best part of "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 comes from the evolution of our chief characters, as well as the show itself.