15 Best TV Shows Like Saturday Night Live

2025 marked the 50th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live," with a massive "SNL 50 Anniversary Special" airing in February that celebrated the show's past and present, even the stuff that's aged poorly. As the most popular and mainstream vehicle for sketch comedy since 1975, "SNL" has not only kickstarted the careers of some of the greatest comedic voices of all time (Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, etc.), but also has influenced modern life both culturally and politically.

Yet, for many people, their knowledge of sketch comedy starts and ends with "SNL," when even the show itself owes so much to comedies that came before it. Some "SNL" stars have gone on to make their own sketch-driven series since starring on the NBC show, while other popular sketch shows rose into the mainstream to challenge the relevance of "SNL" for a time. These 15 TV shows include the forefathers of "SNL," the sketches spawned from its comedic influence, and even a glimpse at what the future of sketch comedy looks like thanks to the Internet.