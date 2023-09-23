Every Jordan Peele Movie Ranked

Jordan Peele wasn't always one of the greatest horror filmmakers in the world. First he was a prolific comedian, starring in five seasons of the late-night sketch comedy series "Mad TV," impersonating celebrities left and right. Then he created his own show with his fellow "Mad TV" alumni Keegan-Michael Key, appropriately titled "Key & Peele," and that show was a major comedy hit that's still actively memed to this day.

It made sense that, when Jordan Peele moved into the realm of movies, his first project was the phenomenally funny buddy comedy "Keanu." Peele co-wrote the screenplay and starred opposite Key as mild-mannered friends who have to step outside their comfort zone and into the world of violent crime in order to rescue their kidnapped, adorable kitten. Peele may not have directed it (that was Peter Atencio, also of "Key & Peele"), but it's a delight, and established Peele as a force to be reckoned with in motion picture comedies as well as TV.

And then it happened.

Jordan Peele's directorial debut, "Get Out," was a hit horror movie, and a great one, and revealed that the filmmaker's ability to mine social issues into insightful, expertly-timed comedy made him a preternaturally gifted horror storyteller. Over the course of three movies he's proved that it wasn't a fluke. He keeps making brilliant, scary motion pictures and he keeps getting more ambitious with every film.

While we'd love to include "Keanu" and the other films he's co-written — Nia DaCosta's creepy and subversive "Candyman" reboot, and Henry Selick's excellent stop-motion horror fantasy "Wendell & Wild" — it wouldn't be fair (or even remotely accurate) to call them Peele's. Instead, let's focus on the films he wrote and directed, starting with...