SNL's Beloved More Cowbell Sketch Didn't Originally Include The Cowbell Or Christopher Walken

Most "Saturday Night Live" sketches come and go without much pomp and circumstance. Even some of the funnier sketches get lost to time. But every now and then, a sketch comes along that becomes part of the pop culture lexicon, like the recent Beavis and Butt-Head sketch with Ryan Gosling. The instantly recognizable and quotable "More Cowbell" sketch is another great example. But would you believe that the original iteration of the sketch wouldn't have had either Christopher Walken or the famous cowbell?

Peacock has a new documentary series called "SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night," featuring four episodes that dig into a specific piece of "SNL" history. One chronicles the audition process with never-before-seen footage of auditions from cast members and those who didn't get the gig, another spends an entire week with the writing staff during season 49's excellent episode hosted by "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri, and another looks back at the troubled 11th season of the show, largely considered to be one of the worst. But there's one episode that focuses solely on the inception and the legacy of the "More Cowbell" sketch, and that's where some surprising revelations are made about the development of the sketch.

To begin with, when fresh cast member Will Ferrell first wrote the sketch, it wasn't intended for Christopher Walken. Ferrell actually pitched the sketch for former cast member turned host Norm Macdonald and the third episode of the celebratory 25th season of "SNL" in October 1999. But for whatever reason, the sketch didn't make it into the final roster for the live show, so Ferrell shelved it, and he wouldn't bring it back until Walken hosted in April 2000.

But before the sketch made it in front of Walken, one key change was made to the original script that would help push it into comedy history.