Norm Macdonald, Legendary Comedian And SNL Star, Dead At 61

Following his departure from "SNL," which was messy and clouded with controversy, the comedian starred in his own sitcom, "Norm," which aired from 1999 through 2001. Macdonald has also had a steady film career. His credits include "Dr. Dolittle," "Billy Madison" and quite a few other Adam Sandler comedies. He also headlined the cult comedy "Dirty Work," directed by Bob Saget. Macdonald was also a regular in the world of episodic television, with credits in shows such as "My Name is Earl," "The Middle" and "The Orville." Additionally, he did quite a bit of voice work in shows such as "Family Guy" as Death and "Mike Tyson Mysteries" as Pigeon.

But Macdonald's lasting legacy is as himself. His appearances on late-night talk shows, as well as on Comedy Central roasts, were often highlights, with his dry-witted personality taking center stage. More recently, Macdonald hosted a Netflix chat show titled "Norm Macdonald Has a Show." The show came about following the success of his podcast, "Norm MacDdonald Live."

RIP, Norm Macdonald. You will be missed.