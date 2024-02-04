Ayo Edebiri Blends Seamlessly Into The First Great Saturday Night Live Of 2024

Dune Popcorn Bucket – If you thought Film Twitter was the only place you'd be seeing jokes about the provocative "Dune" popcorn bucket that will soon be available for moviegoers to eat out of, think again. "SNL" latched onto the questionable collectible, which immediately prompted plenty of inappropriate jokes online. "SNL" took things to the next level by creating a romantic song about the "Dune 2" popcorn bucket, with Marcello Hernandez planning an intimate rendezvous with the concerning snack receptacle. But he's not the only one, because Bowen Yang and Ayo Edebiri are pretty horned up for it as well. It's a little obvious for a gag, but going full musical with the bit kept it from feeling stale, and we love a good sex joke about Shai-Hulud, don't we, folks?

Drugs on Campus – Watching Mikey Day and Ayo Edebiri as college students freaking out over their classmate (Andrew Dismukes) taking a little bite of a mushroom to help with his school anxiety was thoroughly entertaining. They're as concerned as two young narcs would be who graduated from the D.A.R.E. programs of the '90s, and their exaggerated tones perfectly emulate a cheesy after school special. The way Edebiri unfurls her rolling backpack so dramatically was magnificent, and no one shouts incredulously like Mikey Day. Applause all around.

Why'd You Say It? – Game show sketches are common on "SNL," and they can be hit or miss, but this one worked rather well, with a simple premise that questions contestants about why they made unnecessary comments on Instagram — such as telling Drew Barrymore that she should "die" for enjoying the rain, or saying that you would smash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It's a great send-up of a certain weird sect of the internet. But the stealthy cherry on top is a self-referential joke that Edebiri has, alluding to some remarks she made about musical guest Jennifer Lopez while appearing on a podcast some time ago. The clip made the rounds in the days leading up to the "SNL" episode that teamed up Edebiri and Lopez, and it was nice to see her take the quasi-controversy in stride.

Stuck in the Elevator – If there was one bad sketch of the night, other than the underwhelming and troubling cold open (we'll get to that later), it was this one. Honestly, it's not even that bad, but the premise isn't all that strong, and while the comedy comes from how quickly the situation escalates among this group of people stuck inside an elevator, the sketch itself feels like it moves too quickly to actually do anything significantly funny. There's nothing really surprising about where it goes once the bit begins, and the musical ending isn't particularly satisfying. Wish we could have gotten a Please Don't Destroy sketch instead.

These are just the sketches that I felt were worth highlighting (or shunning). But there are plenty of laughs to be found in a "People's Court" sketch involving a nasty haircut and an intense spat between Ayo Edebiri and Ego Nwodim, while a second game show sketch turned the two into unfair allies. There was also an amusing bit involving the meet-cutes of seemingly normal couples in New York City who have anything but typical backstories. They're all worth checking out!