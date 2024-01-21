Saturday Night Live Spent An Entire Episode Thirsting After Jacob Elordi

Whenever "Saturday Night Live" has a host who's been deemed by the masses to be particularly attractive, it's pretty much a guarantee the writers will throw in a sketch all about how hot they are. Jason Momoa recently got a whole "Cast Away" parody sketch where Momoa swoops in to easily steal another man's wife. Back in 2016, Margot Robbie had a sexy librarian sketch, as well as a "Live Report" sketch where a bunch of newscasters tried to figure out why a character who looks like Robbie is married to a man who wears Crocs with socks.

Even when the sketch isn't specifically about how hot the host is, you often get the sense that a cast member pitched and wrote a sketch with the sole purpose of getting to kiss the host at some point. From Kate McKinnon making out with Gal Gadot, to Vanessa Bayer having a secret love affair with Kristen Stewart, to Pete Davidson kissing Kim Kardashian and starting a real-life 9-month romantic relationship afterwards, it often feels like kissing the host is the main goal and they just sort of built a sketch around it.

This time around it was Chloe Fineman who got to kiss the host. This week's first post-monologue sketch was "Crown Your Short King," a reality dating show where one woman must decide between a handful of short bachelors. Although Fineman's character starts off giving sweet (if condescending) remarks towards the short men she's developed feelings for, this all goes out the window the moment the host introduces Jacob Elordi's 6′ 5″ contestant as an option. "Yeah, I choose him," Fineman says, and within a few minutes she's ferociously making out with him as the audience cheers.