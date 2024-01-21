Saturday Night Live Spent An Entire Episode Thirsting After Jacob Elordi
Whenever "Saturday Night Live" has a host who's been deemed by the masses to be particularly attractive, it's pretty much a guarantee the writers will throw in a sketch all about how hot they are. Jason Momoa recently got a whole "Cast Away" parody sketch where Momoa swoops in to easily steal another man's wife. Back in 2016, Margot Robbie had a sexy librarian sketch, as well as a "Live Report" sketch where a bunch of newscasters tried to figure out why a character who looks like Robbie is married to a man who wears Crocs with socks.
Even when the sketch isn't specifically about how hot the host is, you often get the sense that a cast member pitched and wrote a sketch with the sole purpose of getting to kiss the host at some point. From Kate McKinnon making out with Gal Gadot, to Vanessa Bayer having a secret love affair with Kristen Stewart, to Pete Davidson kissing Kim Kardashian and starting a real-life 9-month romantic relationship afterwards, it often feels like kissing the host is the main goal and they just sort of built a sketch around it.
This time around it was Chloe Fineman who got to kiss the host. This week's first post-monologue sketch was "Crown Your Short King," a reality dating show where one woman must decide between a handful of short bachelors. Although Fineman's character starts off giving sweet (if condescending) remarks towards the short men she's developed feelings for, this all goes out the window the moment the host introduces Jacob Elordi's 6′ 5″ contestant as an option. "Yeah, I choose him," Fineman says, and within a few minutes she's ferociously making out with him as the audience cheers.
Not the only thirsty sketch of the night
The horniness continued with "Women's AA Meeting," where the entire female cast is at an AA meeting that's strictly for women — that is, until Jacob Elordi's character walks in by mistake. Then the rule goes out the window and all the women are hanging on his every word. Elordi's character tells them he's been unhealthily using sex as a replacement for alcohol, which only intrigues them more.
Then there's "Acting Class," in which a bunch of struggling actors get an inspirational visit from an accomplished actor played by Elordi. The visit quickly stops being inspirational when it's revealed that the ultra-attractive actor has never had to struggle for anything in his life. He has quite literally never heard the word "rejection" before, nor does he understand the concept of an audition. The struggling actors are jealous and devastated, but they can't even be mad at the guy because he's just so handsome.
Even in sketches where Elordi's attractiveness is not the main focus, it's still pointed out constantly. The bowling alley sketch ends with Heidi Gardner inviting him home explicitly to have sex, and the "Garret from Hinge" sketch has Garrett referring to Elordi as "Pointy Leonardo DiCaprio." It's the sort of thing that makes you wonder: Did Elordi ask the writers to do all this, or did they just sort of force it upon him?
An understandable approach
The "Saturday Night Live" episode seems to fully understand Elordi's main appeal at the moment. His most recent movie, "Saltburn," is filled with lustful montages of him. The dude spent seemingly half the movie looking seductively at the camera, and large sections of the audience really seemed to appreciate this. Outside of "Saltburn," Elordi's also starred as a troubled, abusive Elvis in the recent film "Priscilla," as well as the terrifying Nate Jacobs in two seasons of "Euphoria." Elordi often plays men who women are clearly better off staying away from, but thanks to his looks and charisma (and height, apparently) we can always at least understand why they're drawn to him in the first place. Elordi's currently one of the biggest male heartthrobs in Hollywood, and "SNL" has clearly noticed.
Still, one can't help but wish the show could've let Elordi explore other character types. Even in the thirsty Margot Robbie episode, for instance, they still had time to let Robbie play an awkward, unhinged girlfriend in a delightful Scooby-Doo homage. The sketch has very little to do with Robbie's attractiveness, and instead simply allows her to show off her many comedic chops. In other words, there's a little more going on here than just all the guys lusting after her. This latest "SNL" didn't have to cut every sketch about Elordi's good looks, but much like the other hot hosts before him, letting him show a little more range would've been nice.