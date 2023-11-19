Saturday Night Live And Jason Momoa Make Cast Away's Ending Extra Horny

Jason Momoa returned as guest host for the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. The actor first hosted back in December 2018 ahead of the release of "Aquaman," and now returns a few weeks before audiences can see Arthur Curry on the big screen again in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

For one of the sketches featuring Momoa, "SNL" chose to parody a different kind of story about a man and the sea: Robert Zemeckis' "Cast Away," starring Tom Hanks as everyman Chuck Noland, who spends four years stranded on a desert island after a plane crash. After he's rescued, he finds the world has moved on without him — even his girlfriend Kelly (Helen Hunt) has married someone else. Chuck and Kelly share a tender moment in the rain, but decide they can't be together again.

It's a simple enough premise, evoking "Robinson Crusoe," and you don't need to have seen the movie to get the gist of the sketch, simply titled "Cast Away." Laird (Momoa), like Chuck, was stuck on a desert island for years and his past lover Elaine (Chloe Fineman) has a new husband, Dennis (Andrew Dismukes). Elaine invites Laird over to catch up, despite Dennis' objections. However, in this "Cast Away," the spark between old flames is too bright to snuff out — especially since Laird got into much better shape while he was stranded.