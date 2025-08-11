Upcoming Horror Movies Releasing Soon (2025)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a continually volatile theatrical landscape, horror remains a reliable genre for achieving breakout box office success. As the tastes of moviegoers continue to evolve and shift, with changes now long-established by the normalization of streaming and the emergence of superhero fatigue, it's often the budget-friendly space of the horror genre where studios will find projects of the lowest risk. Whereas we're seeing the likes of "Fantastic Four: First Steps" fail to live up to amazingly ballooned budgets, movies like "Final Destination: Bloodlines" are securing reliable profits.

Between films like "Weapons," "Together," "28 Years Later," "Bring Her Back," and, of course, "Sinners," 2025 has already seen a number of horror features that have been breakouts critically and commercially, as the genre continues to evolve and work as a mainstay that general audiences will dependably show up to cinemas for. When pulling the upcoming slate of horror films releasing in the back half of this year, I did not intentionally pull movies releasing theatrically over streaming, but only one entry is poised to skip over cinemas — these days, the studios simply know it's a smart move to put these movies in theaters, and it's reflected in this promising schedule.

Here are some upcoming horror movies releasing in 2025.