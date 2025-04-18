First Trailer For Jordan Peele-Produced Horror Movie Him Makes Football And Marlon Wayans Terrifying

Director Jordan Peele has quickly become a brand name through the strength of his original features, but the talented filmmaker has also been putting his clout to good use behind the scenes. His production company Monkeypaw Productions has backed a number of thrilling movies in the genre space, from 2021's "Candyman" to Henry Selick's animated "Wendell & Wild" to Dev Patel's directorial debut "Monkey Man" last year. Next on the docket is a sports/horror hybrid unlike anything we've ever seen before.

The enigmatically-titled "Him" comes from director Justin Tipping and, well, it sure looks like a must-watch movie packed with all sorts of Peele influences. Following two college athletes with their hopes and dreams set on making it big time, the story kicks off right on the cusp of the NFL's annual scouting Combine. When a deranged fan attacks a rising star (played by Tyriq Withers) and he suffers a potentially career-derailing injury, Marlon Wayans' famous retired football legend Isaiah White steps in with an offer of a lifetime to help him train and get back on his feet. But, as you can imagine, the premise turns into a moral debate about how much we're willing to sacrifice in order to get exactly what we've wanted most all along.

As you might imagine, the film already has quite a lot of buzz. Now, Universal Pictures has finally released the first trailer today, which you can check out above!