First Trailer For Jordan Peele-Produced Horror Movie Him Makes Football And Marlon Wayans Terrifying
Director Jordan Peele has quickly become a brand name through the strength of his original features, but the talented filmmaker has also been putting his clout to good use behind the scenes. His production company Monkeypaw Productions has backed a number of thrilling movies in the genre space, from 2021's "Candyman" to Henry Selick's animated "Wendell & Wild" to Dev Patel's directorial debut "Monkey Man" last year. Next on the docket is a sports/horror hybrid unlike anything we've ever seen before.
The enigmatically-titled "Him" comes from director Justin Tipping and, well, it sure looks like a must-watch movie packed with all sorts of Peele influences. Following two college athletes with their hopes and dreams set on making it big time, the story kicks off right on the cusp of the NFL's annual scouting Combine. When a deranged fan attacks a rising star (played by Tyriq Withers) and he suffers a potentially career-derailing injury, Marlon Wayans' famous retired football legend Isaiah White steps in with an offer of a lifetime to help him train and get back on his feet. But, as you can imagine, the premise turns into a moral debate about how much we're willing to sacrifice in order to get exactly what we've wanted most all along.
As you might imagine, the film already has quite a lot of buzz. Now, Universal Pictures has finally released the first trailer today, which you can check out above!
Marlon Wayans steals the show in the Him trailer
What are you willing to sacrifice? Just when you thought real-life headlines surrounding the scourge of CTE and other brain-related trauma in football were scary enough, a horror film like "Him" comes along to make those concerns terrifyingly literal. Despite starting out like a standard Nike commercial, the footage quickly transforms into a nightmarish depiction of the lengths rising stars are willing to go in order to make it to the big leagues. There are all sorts of dreamlike and jarringly out-of-place images, dramatically vivid lighting, and all sorts of unexpected violence in this instantly unforgettable trailer (an even more gory version of which is reportedly playing before screenings of "Sinners"). Yeah, it's easy to see why Jordan Peele would want to get involved in a production like this.
Originated from a Black List screenplay by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, "Him" is directed by Justin Tipping (who's also credited on the script) and represents his feature film debut after directing episodes of shows like "Dear White People" and most recently the Peacock series "Joe vs. Carole." The first look at the film came during this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, an event that also showcased the likes of "Predator: Badlands," "Wicked: For Good," and other major big screen 2025 releases to come. That clearly speaks to the studio's level of confidence in "Him" and the visuals of the trailer footage bears that out. Starring Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, and more, the gridiron horror flick will hit theaters on September 19, 2025. Check out the synopsis below:
"HIM" stars former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming "I Know What You Did Last Summer") as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football's annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.
Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah's isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; "Uncut Gems," "No Sudden Move"). But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.