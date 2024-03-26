There's A Chinese Remake Of B-Horror Classic Anaconda, And The Trailer Is Absolutely Bonkers

Here's something you probably didn't expect to see today: A trailer for a Chinese remake of the '90s horror B-movie classic "Anaconda." Yes, really. And, to be perfectly honest, you're probably not prepared for just how bonkers this thing looks. Of course the original movie is pretty bonkers on its own, but this is taking things to another level. Before we discuss this further, it's probably best you watch this insanity for yourself. Check it out above.

So yeah ... much to discuss, much to process. First and foremost, the broad beats of the plot appear to be in line with the original film, with some extra stuff thrown in there. Most notably, there appears to be a lot more giant snake action. The original "Anaconda" had an animatronic snake that was very tough to work with, which limited director Luis Llosa a bit. Here? It's just lots of pretty decent CGI craziness. There's also a tiny snake being pulled out of a man's ear, a big stick being jammed down a giant snake's throat, and some gratuitous hosing of small snakes off a woman on a boat. There's so much going on here. We don't have an official synopsis for the remake, but the synopsis for the original reads as follows: