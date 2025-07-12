15 Best TV Shows Like The 100 You Need To Watch Next
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The young adult sci-fi novel series "The 100" by Kass Morgan was adapted into a long-running television series of the same name in 2014. In contrast to the other coming-of-age dramas on the CW, "The 100" was a brutal post-apocalyptic story that didn't shy away from graphic violence or morally compromised main characters. Running for seven seasons until 2020, the show garnered a vocal fanbase and critical acclaim for its complex characters and storytelling. And while "The 100" may have come to an end years ago, there are plenty of similar shows for fans to check out next.
From young adult shows with a prominent sci-fi or supernatural element to other dystopian or outright post-apocalyptic series, there are lots of great shows to check out. In their own ways, the shows here evoke the morally nuanced and unflinchingly harsh storytelling of "The 100," with their own distinct narrative. Here are the 15 best TV shows like "The 100" that you need to watch next.
Terra Nova
The short-lived sci-fi series "Terra Nova" had some serious creative pedigree behind it, along with a considerable production budget for a network television show. Set in a future where Earth suffers from severe overpopulation and diminishing air quality, humanity begins traveling through a temporal rift to colonize an alternate timeline. Discovering this untamed world to be approximately 85 million years in the past, the show focuses on the Shannon family as they join the colony. However, this chance at a fresh start is hampered by violent separatists and rogue corporate interests, bringing a fiery conflict to the planet.
"Terra Nova" is an enormously ambitious show and one that fortunately most of its creative big swings connect on target. The series is a mix of sci-fi survivalism, sweeping conflicts and intrigue, and, of course, plenty of dinosaurs. Unfortunately, this came with a high price tag that ultimately led to Fox canceling executive producer Steven Spielberg's sci-fi series after a single season. An epic show with a cinematic scope and level of quality, "Terra Nova" was gone far too soon.
12 Monkeys
The 1995 sci-fi thriller "12 Monkeys" was loosely adapted into a television series of the same name by Syfy in 2015. Echoing the plot of the movie, the show has humanity on the verge of complete eradication by a deadly virus decades into the future. To avert this grim fate, scavenger James Cole (Aaron Stanford) is sent back to 2015 to prevent the contagion from being unleashed. Working with virologist Cassie Railly (Amanda Schull), Cole sets out to discover the identity of the leader of Army of the 12 Monkeys, the organization linked to the virus' outbreak.
Time travel stories can present a whole host of narrative headaches and plot holes, but "12 Monkeys" uses this storytelling complexity to its advantage. Each season becomes bolder and more multilayered as it continues the time-bending thriller, raising the stakes and introducing new wrinkles to the plot. Keeping viewers riveted is an abundance of shocking plot twists that rarely feel contrived in the grander scheme of the story. Complex without being convoluted and full of memorable characters, "12 Monkeys" outdoes its cinematic source material.
The Expanse
The writing duo collectively known as James S.A. Corey saw their sci-novels adapted into the television series "The Expanse," which ran for six seasons. Set in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system, Earth and its allies find themselves at odds with a confederation of colonies on asteroids and faraway moons. The series features several different perspectives as it builds out this conflict, primarily from a small gunship renamed the Rocinante. As humanity begins to settle on an exoplanet, extraterrestrial technology begins to inform the unfolding interplanetary war.
Starting out as a mystery story, "The Expanse" steadily expands into a political thriller before exploring the repercussions of war on an epic scale. Despite the scope, the series never loses sight of its inherent humanity, even as it occasionally veers into the cosmic unknown. For those looking for a relatively authentic experience, the show was TV's most accurate sci-fi series during its run, capturing the intricacies and dangers of life in space. Underrated, tightly written, and beautifully staged, "The Expanse" is one of the best sci-fi shows in years.
Shadowhunters
The fantasy novels "The Mortal Instruments" by Cassandra Clare were adapted into the television series "Shadowhunters," after the mixed reception to the movie adaptation "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones." The series focuses on Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) as she discovers she's the latest in a long line of human-angel hybrids tasked with hunting demons. Following this revelation, Clary dives deep into a magical world full of all sorts of supernatural figures as she seeks to keep her world safe.
Like "The 100," "Shadowhunters" is a heightened world where the fate of the world is decided by young and ridiculously good-looking people. The show improves considerably as it expands its scope and goes deeper with its main cast, especially Clary and her burgeoning romance with Jace Herondale (Dominic Sherwood). That human element from its likable cast is what ultimately elevates the series, especially as the actors grow into their roles. A young adult show with a dedicated fanbase, "Shadowhunters" succeeds where its previous cinematic adaptation failed.
Lost in Space (2018)
The original '60s "Lost in Space" was a campy television classic, with its outlandish stories and memorable robot. After a cinematic flop failed to revive the classic television series, it received a television remake on Netflix starting in 2018. The updated show follows the broad strokes of previous versions, with the Robinson family sent into deep space to find planets suitable for human colonization. After their spaceship collides with an extraterrestrial robot, the Robinsons and a group of colonists crash on a mysterious planet and attempt to survive.
The 2018 "Lost in Space" remake certainly has the cinematic ambition and spectacle that preceding versions lacked, including an effectively upgraded robot. Parker Posey brings plenty of sardonically dry wit as the recurring antagonist Dr. Smith, spicing up the usual sci-fi proceedings. Matching her is Molly Parker, starring as Robinson family matriarch Maureen Robinson (above), bringing an unwavering determination to her character. Sci-fi survivalism with a family focus, "Lost in Space" is a worthy remake to continue its classic predecessor's legacy.
See
One of the inaugural original series on Apple TV+ when the service launched in November 2019 was "See," starring Jason Momoa. The show is set in a distant future where most of humanity was eliminated by a virus, with the survivors and their descendants no longer possessing the sense of sight. Modern civilization has since collapsed back into nomadic factions using primitive technology while nature has reclaimed the ruins of the old world. Momoa plays Baba Voss, a leader who defends his adopted children, after learning that they are both sighted, from rival factions hunting them down.
"See" is even more graphic and gory than "The 100," taking full advantage of the looser content restrictions on a premium streaming service. After a shaky start devoted to much of the series' world-building, the show consistently gets better with each subsequent season as the stakes increase. The series imaginatively brings to life a world where humanity learned to adapt on a societal level without sight, while delivering plenty of bone-crunching action. One of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV+, "See" is a brutal thrill ride with a unique narrative hook.
Snowpiercer
The French comic book series "Snowpiercer," which was subsequently adapted into a movie by Bong Joon Ho in 2014, received a television adaptation starting in 2020. Like other versions of the story, the series takes place in a world that has been completely frozen over, with the remnants of humanity sheltering on a large bullet train. As the train circumnavigates the globe at high-speed to keep from freezing, the train cars are divided into rigidly maintained social classes. After a murder occurs in the upper cars, this kickstarts a chain reaction that leads to a full-scale revolution throughout the train.
Initially presented like a spaceship show on a train, "Snowpiercer" is definitely a departure from prior iterations of the story, almost starting out like a procedural. What the show notably does compared to the movie is spend more time outside of the train, really expanding the world without losing sight of its premise. But really, the show excels when it leans back and lets its solid ensemble cast do their thing, led by the always riveting Daveed Diggs. An entertaining expansion of what the world of "Snowpiercer" can be, the show is a bold adaptation of the fan-favorite story.
Raised by Wolves
One of the earliest original series on HBO Max was "Raised by Wolves," which had filmmaker Ridley Scott as an executive producer of the show and director of its first two episodes. Set in a distant future where Earth has been destroyed, two androids are tasked with raising human embryos on an exoplanet. Even seemingly starting fresh on this new world, religious differences between the fledgling colony quickly escalate into division and violence. This leads the androids to realize how difficult controlling humanity truly is as it resumes its endless cycle of conflict.
After exploring broadly similar creationist themes in "Prometheus," Scott goes more existential and world-building intensive with "Raised by Wolves." The show is imaginatively abstract at times, particularly with how it addresses humanity's propensity for theological structure and its destructive potential. Though it was removed from Max, the show remains available to stream through other platforms. A grandiose sci-fi series that had its plug pulled too soon, "Raised by Wolves" is still well worth checking out.
The Wilds
The William Golding survivalist tale "The Lord of the Flies" gets a modern update with a voyeuristic twist in the Prime Video original series "The Wilds." The show follows a group of teenage girls who crash on a remote Pacific island and struggle to survive. Unbeknownst to them, this stranding was all orchestrated as part of a social experiment to observe how the group reacts to these conditions. As the girls realize the truth and try to escape in the second season, a group of teenage boys is used for a similar experiment.
Far less horrific than "Yellowjackets," which covers similar survivalist subject matter initially (we'll explain below), "The Wilds" really thrives on its characters' interpersonal drama. This is boosted by the show's talented ensemble cast, with each of the eight crash survivors in the first season getting their chance to shine. The series expertly layers in flashbacks to develop each of its main characters, instilling a deep empathy while establishing backstory. A fantastic survivalist tale that puts its characters' humanity front and center, "The Wilds" is an overlooked gem.
Foundation
Arguably the most ambitious original series on Apple TV+ is "Foundation," adapting the novel series of the same name by influential sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov. The story takes place in a futuristic galaxy ruled by the iron-fisted despot Emperor Cleon and his long line of clones. Mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) and his protege Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobel) discover that civilization is headed for an inevitably massive cataclysm that can be mitigated through extensive preparation. Desperate to maintain control, the Empire violently suppresses Seldon's followers leading to a galaxy-spanning conflict.
Though it takes a moment to find its pacing and tone, "Foundation" is one of the most sweeping sci-fi epics produced for television in recent memory. The sheer scope of the show is laudable and its ensemble cast is each in top form advancing the high concept story. A particular standout is Lee Pace, playing multiple generations of a godlike clone emperor, each with their own distinct nuances. Despite its incredible scale, "Foundation" is still one of the most underrated shows on Apple TV+ and definitely deserves more love in realizing its ambitious tale.
Yellowjackets
One of the best Showtime series in years is "Yellowjackets," a survivalist thriller that premiered in 2021. The show is divided into two main narratives, one following a group of teenagers who survived a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness in 1996. The other narrative takes place 25 years later, as the survivors from the incident try to overcome the trauma from their shared experience. As the show shares the lengths the group took to survive, it reveals things more disturbing than cannibalism, bringing the series into outright horror territory.
At once a coming-of-age drama with survival horror overtones, "Yellowjackets" juxtaposes visceral thrills with the deep wounds inflicted by severe trauma. That emotional fallout is thoroughly displayed by the show's impressive ensemble cast memorably led by Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci. Multiple seasons deep, the series still keeps the shocking deaths coming, and not just in its many flashback sequences. Tautly delivered, with plenty of twists and turns along the way, "Yellowjackets" is an intense thrill ride.
Station Eleven
Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 novel "Station Eleven" was adapted into an HBO Max limited series of the same name in 2021. The story is set in a world ravaged by an influenza pandemic that caused the complete collapse of modern civilization. Two decades later, a traveling troupe of entertainers traverses the country, making a living off the performing arts. This nomadic lifestyle is threatened by the company of performers crossing paths with a murderous cult with their own ties to the group.
For all its post-apocalyptic stakes and premise, "Station Eleven" offers a surprisingly humane and Shakespearean take on the genre. This is aided in no small part by the story taking prominent cues from the works of William Shakespeare, which are directly referenced throughout the series. Leading the cast is Mackenzie Davis, who brings plenty of lived-in experience to her performance as star actor with a troubled past Kirsten Raymonde. A colorful take on the end of civilization, with plenty of classical theater along the way, "Station Eleven" is a standout of the genre.
The Last of Us
The 2013 video game "The Last of Us" and its 2020 sequel are regarded as some of the best games of all time, with their moral complexity and dramatic storytelling. The games were adapted into a hit HBO series starting in 2023, bringing the post-apocalyptic saga to life with fresh eyes. Like the games, the show takes place in a world overwhelmed by a fungal infection that turns those affected into mindless zombies. Hardened survivor Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) takes the immune Ellie (Bella Ramsey) under his wing, navigating the devastated ruins of America and fighting to stay alive.
Just like the video game source material, "The Last of Us" is a story without any real heroes, just people doing whatever it takes to survive. Though there are major differences from the game, the adaptation is a largely faithful one, recreating many of the story's most heartbreaking moments. But the show really thrives when it juxtaposes its horrific violence with the quiet humanity of its main characters, challenged by the circumstances of their reality. A relatively grounded post-apocalyptic tale with survival horror overtones, "The Last of Us" is a grim adventure carried by its cast.
Silo
The Apple TV+ original series "Silo" takes the familiar dystopian sci-fi tropes and relegates it into an underground community sheltering in a silo. Based on the novel series by Hugh Howey, the story has Earth's surface evidently rendered toxic, with thousands living together in an expansive silo. This community has its own rigid set of rules that are strictly enforced, with the story primarily following engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson). As the mysteries surrounding life in the silo come to light, Juliette and her associates learn the true nature of this post-apocalyptic world.
Like many Apple TV+ productions, "Silo" spares no expense in its staging, while also boasting strong writing and an all-star ensemble cast. The murder mystery that drives the show's story gives it a neo-noir tone that thrives on intrigue and steady world-building to up the ante. Through it all, there are numerous plot twists to keep viewers guessing where the story will go next, with many episodes ending on a cliffhanger keeping the audience hooked. Another standout Apple TV+ original, "Silo" is one original series that more than justifies a subscription to the streaming service.
Fallout
If "The Last of Us" is a visceral and soul-crushing look at life after the apocalypse, Prime Video's "Fallout" is a more satirically fun take, albeit while retaining the graphic violence. Adapting the popular game series by Bethesda SoftWorks, the series takes place in a world recovering from a devastating nuclear war that occurred centuries prior to the main story. The series follows Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), who emerges from her community's fallout bunker to search for her missing father in the wasteland. Joining her on her journey is armored soldier Maximus (Aaron Moten) and a ghoul (Walton Goggins) mutated by the irradiated environment.
"Fallout" retains the games' dark humor and '50s retrofuturistic aesthetic, setting the show apart from more dour post-apocalyptic series. This doesn't compromise the gruesome stakes and action set pieces, of course, with viewers plunged in vicious carnage right from the opening episode. But there is an underlying sense of fun throughout "Fallout" that elevates its sweeping scope and emotional narrative. A stellar video game adaptation, "Fallout" honors the spirit of its source material while forging new creative ground within it.