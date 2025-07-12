15 Best TV Shows Like The 100 You Need To Watch Next

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The young adult sci-fi novel series "The 100" by Kass Morgan was adapted into a long-running television series of the same name in 2014. In contrast to the other coming-of-age dramas on the CW, "The 100" was a brutal post-apocalyptic story that didn't shy away from graphic violence or morally compromised main characters. Running for seven seasons until 2020, the show garnered a vocal fanbase and critical acclaim for its complex characters and storytelling. And while "The 100" may have come to an end years ago, there are plenty of similar shows for fans to check out next.

From young adult shows with a prominent sci-fi or supernatural element to other dystopian or outright post-apocalyptic series, there are lots of great shows to check out. In their own ways, the shows here evoke the morally nuanced and unflinchingly harsh storytelling of "The 100," with their own distinct narrative. Here are the 15 best TV shows like "The 100" that you need to watch next.