Why Fox Canceled Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Series Terra Nova

The early 2010s were filled with high-concept genre shows made in the wake of the monumental medium-changing success of "Lost." Shows like "FlashForward," "Revolution," or "The Event" had ambitious concepts and big mysteries but failed to capture the essence of what made "Lost" successful — hint, it wasn't just the mysteries.

One show from that wave was "Terra Nova." There were many reasons to believe this show would be a big hit. The cast included Stephen Lang, hot off the astonishing success of James Cameron's first "Avatar" movie. It boasted having none other than Steven Spielberg as an executive producer. Oh, and it was a TV show about people going back in time and battling dinosaurs.

That's right. Steven "I directed 'Jurassic Park' and changed blockbuster cinema forever" Spielberg executive produced a TV show about dinosaurs. Sure-fire hit, right? The CGI was pretty good, it had Carnotaurus eating people alive, and Stephen Lang was not even hiding the fact that he is literally just doing Colonel Miles Quaritch from "Avatar" again — same motivation, personality, the whole package.

Unfortunately, "Terra Nova" joined the many, many TV shows that only lasted one season (but it was nowhere near the best one-season shows). The reason is surprising to absolutely no one — barely anyone watched the show, and it was expensive as hell to produce.

"Terra Nova" had a budget the size of a dinosaur-killing meteor, with the pilot costing around $20 million (nearly $30 million today) and ratings that dropped as fast as the dinosaurs did when the meteor struck. "It's a debacle. The cost of the show is kind of a moving target," a source close to the production told TheWrap (via Reuters) at the time of the show's cancelation. "They're down in Australia building sets like it's going to be the next 'Jurassic Park.'"