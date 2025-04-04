Yellowjackets Season 3 Keeps The Shocking Deaths Coming

Warning: this article contains massive spoilers for "Yellowjackets."

Van was never meant to survive "Yellowjackets." It's hard to believe, considering the major role she now plays in the series — especially her relationship with Tai. Melanie Lynskey revealed in an interview with Jessica Shaw that Van was originally supposed to die in the first season. The series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson confirmed this at the PaleyFest, ultimately deciding that instead of a tragic death for Van, it would be funnier for her to keep cheating it (via Vulture). They were also impressed by Liv Hewson's performance, the cool confidence and swagger they bring to the role in the smallest of details, such as "when Jackie lined everybody up at the kegger, and Liv made the choice to top off their beer before stepping forward." This small gesture was enough to bump Hewson up to a regular cast member.

Advertisement

Not only did Van survive season one — despite nearly burning to death in the plane crash, being mauled by wolves leaving her face hanging off, and almost getting burned (again) on a funeral pyre — but in season 2, we learn she makes it through the entire wilderness ordeal. We should consider ourselves lucky that we were ever able to meet adult Van, played by Lauren Ambrose.

Even though Van unexpectedly made it so far, the ninth episode of season 3, "How the Story Ends," still hurts when her luck finally runs out and the series finally seals her fate. The "Yellowjackets" hive is left wondering: What does Van's death mean for the adult storyline going forward? Are any of the adult characters safe from the writers' cruel and swift axes?

Advertisement