TV's Most Accurate Sci-Fi Series Is An Underrated Gem With Six Seasons
In James S. A. Corey's "The Expanse" novel series, humanity has already managed to colonize a significant chunk of the solar system, thanks to the invention of an advanced fusion engine. However, things aren't as rosy as they seem, as tense planetary politics, race/class divide, and uneasy alliances plague every location and star system across the known galaxy. With rapid scientific and technological advancement, the divide between the haves and the have-nots only grows wider, plunging humanity (along with other alien races) into a very dark time of strife. "The Expanse" is speculative fiction at its finest, willing to incorporate real-world issues into a sci-fi fabric, while constantly re-evaluating the implications of near-future space colonies. After all, intergalactic travel is not as simple as staking claim on distant planets. Power, or lack thereof, defines who gets to reap the benefits and who is left behind with nothing to ensure their survival.
While Prime Video's "The Expanse" was canceled after three seasons during its run on the Syfy Channel, Amazon acquired the series soon after and greenlit three more glorious seasons before the series officially ended in 2022. The show tackles the novel series' themes faithfully, conveying incredible scale while honing in on the minutiae of the space era. This contrast between vast, boundless worlds and grim, claustrophobic inner lives makes the show truly special, where the facade of hopeful progress is slowly ripped off to reveal something horrible. The residents of outer planets — known as Belters — are already privy to this terrible truth, as they perform the majority of the grunt work that finances the high-end projects of those in power. The Belters have long, emaciated bodies due to the lack of gravity in the outer planets, with their lives feeling fractured and trampled upon.
When things are this dire, the universe demands a reset. Who else can bring about such drastic change but a band of rogue crewmates aboard a ship named the Rocinante? "The Expanse" focuses on the exploits of this rebel crew while dissecting how humanity chooses to survive in different pockets across the galaxy. Let's talk about it.
The Expanse deftly balances the scientific and the fantastical
It is futile to debate whether "The Expanse" is better than its source material. James S. A. Corey's novel series (which includes short stories and novellas) is as sprawling as it gets, rife with lore both fascinating and familiar. Scientific facts and theoretical concepts are baked into its fantastical premise, thorough and believable enough not to shatter the suspension of disbelief. The Prime Video adaptation sustains this fantasy by limiting the scope of focus to the Rocinante crew, whose adventures are filled with ample opportunities to showcase realistic, science-backed plot developments. Even when something outlandish or dramatic happens, "The Expanse" clings to realism, embracing the limitations of even the most advanced technology as opposed to overlooking it. As a result, there are no magical shortcuts or time travel portals here. Heck, there's no hyperspeed.
This poses a dramatic problem within the story. After all, how can a sci-fi series constantly up the stakes without indulging in a few deus ex machinas? This is where painstakingly complex character arcs come in handy, especially for those aboard the Rocinante, who are well-versed in techno jargon to break down the science behind the world in believable chunks. Every obstacle is overcome with scientifically sound solutions, such as a minuscule (yet effective) change in ship acceleration speed or the strategic use of a technical device. When all else fails, the laws of gravity come in handy, helping save the day or dooming a character to an excruciating death. The series does indulge in far-fetched ideas once in a while, such as loud explosions in space (which should emit no sound) or the existence of a semi-convincing MacGuffin like the Protomolecule.
When these positives work in favor of a series with excellent writing and dedicated performances, something magical happens. Although "The Expanse" should have enjoyed more mainstream adoration than it did during its six-season run, the journey was impeccable from start to finish. If you like intriguing, multilayered sci-fi stories that truly delve into varying facets of being human (or what it means to reject humanity outright), then "The Expanse" is the show for you.