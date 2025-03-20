TV's Most Accurate Sci-Fi Series Is An Underrated Gem With Six Seasons

In James S. A. Corey's "The Expanse" novel series, humanity has already managed to colonize a significant chunk of the solar system, thanks to the invention of an advanced fusion engine. However, things aren't as rosy as they seem, as tense planetary politics, race/class divide, and uneasy alliances plague every location and star system across the known galaxy. With rapid scientific and technological advancement, the divide between the haves and the have-nots only grows wider, plunging humanity (along with other alien races) into a very dark time of strife. "The Expanse" is speculative fiction at its finest, willing to incorporate real-world issues into a sci-fi fabric, while constantly re-evaluating the implications of near-future space colonies. After all, intergalactic travel is not as simple as staking claim on distant planets. Power, or lack thereof, defines who gets to reap the benefits and who is left behind with nothing to ensure their survival.

While Prime Video's "The Expanse" was canceled after three seasons during its run on the Syfy Channel, Amazon acquired the series soon after and greenlit three more glorious seasons before the series officially ended in 2022. The show tackles the novel series' themes faithfully, conveying incredible scale while honing in on the minutiae of the space era. This contrast between vast, boundless worlds and grim, claustrophobic inner lives makes the show truly special, where the facade of hopeful progress is slowly ripped off to reveal something horrible. The residents of outer planets — known as Belters — are already privy to this terrible truth, as they perform the majority of the grunt work that finances the high-end projects of those in power. The Belters have long, emaciated bodies due to the lack of gravity in the outer planets, with their lives feeling fractured and trampled upon.

When things are this dire, the universe demands a reset. Who else can bring about such drastic change but a band of rogue crewmates aboard a ship named the Rocinante? "The Expanse" focuses on the exploits of this rebel crew while dissecting how humanity chooses to survive in different pockets across the galaxy. Let's talk about it.