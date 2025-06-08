A Matt LeBlanc Sci-Fi Flop Failed To Revive A Classic Television Series

Though we live in the age of "newstalgia," whereby old shows and movies are re-presented to younger audiences as if they were new, the truth is that Hollywood has been in the newstalgia game since its inception. Sure, streaming has taken the industry's over-reliance on leveraging existing IP to stratospheric heights, but studios have always turned to established franchises and hits in order to navigate their way through the uncertain waters of the box office.

"Lost in Space" is a great example. What began as a 1965-68 CBS TV series has been revisited multiple times since it first aired, with plans for reunion TV movies almost coming to fruition. But it wasn't until the late '90s that anyone would actually produce new "Lost in Space" content that made it out to the masses. Lamentably, this was not one of Hollywood's most successful revisits.

Created by producer Irwin Allen and based on the 1812 Johann David Wyss novel "The Swiss Family Robinson," the "Lost in Space" series became a considerable hit for CBS back in the '60s. Though it never quite reached the heights of its contemporary, "Star Trek," the show about a family and their robot being marooned in deep space struck enough of a chord that many from that generation recall it as an important part of the cultural fabric of the time. Syndication deals ensured the cult hit remained in the public consciousness in some form for the ensuing decades, even though "Lost in Space," which at one point featured a young Kurt Russell, never quite became the sensation CBS no doubt hoped it would when it passed over "Star Trek" in favor of Allen's show about cosmic colonists forced to survive in uncharted space. The show lasted three seasons before being cancelled in 1968.

In the late '90s, New Line decided that "Lost in Space" nostalgia combined with the appeal of the sci-fi genre in general provided fertile ground for a revival of the long-since cancelled series in the form of a blockbuster movie starring Gary Oldman, William Hurt, and a "Friends" star at the height of his powers. Everything seemed to be in place for the "Lost in Space" movie to become the phenomenon it had always seemed capable of being. So what happened?