Netflix's Lost In Space Tops Streaming Charts Once Again

Netflix's bank-on-the-binge-watchers approach has paid off once again on the streaming charts. The numbers for Nielsen's U.S. streaming chart have come in, and for the week of December 6 to 12, Netflix's reboot of the classic 1960s sci-fi series "Lost In Space" came out on top again with 1.018 billion minutes of viewing.

It's an impressive feat with preschool series "CoComelon" in the running, totaling 835 million viewing minutes across the fifteen episodes and bringing the series to the runner-up slot behind "Lost In Space." Criminal procedural shows "NCIS" and "Criminal Minds" aren't far behind, with over 500 million minutes of watching, and all of the folks revisiting "Seinfeld" (yours truly included) got a jump start on its 166 episodes by clocking 556 million minutes with Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer. "Money Heist," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Supernatural" round out the list of Netflix series at the top of the ratings chart.

Out of its twenty eight episodes, the most-viewed episode of "Lost in Space" on Netflix has been its season 3 finale, which was added to Netflix on December 1, 2021. Viewing only took a slight dip in early December, dropping from 1.2 billion to 1 billion. The show is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who also penned the recently-delayed-yet-again "Morbius" movie. Sazama and Sharpless also serve as showrunners for "Lost In Space" alongside Zack Estrin.