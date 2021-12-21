The Wheel Of Time Has Bumped Hunters As Amazon Prime's Most-Watched Original Series To Date

Amazon Prime Video has a new Queen and it's Rosamund Pike! "The Wheel of Time" has just ousted "Hunters" as the most-watched original series on the streamer, according to Variety. Joining Pike (who plays Moiraine Damodred) on the throne are cast members Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn will play him in Season 2), Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, and Josha Stradowski as Rand Al'Thor.

It's looking like the show that has been touted as the next "Game of Thrones" is off to a great start. The series reportedly had 1.16 billion viewing minutes in the first week of release, which knocked "Hunters" down. Interestingly enough, the site reports that there is an older audience profile. 65% of viewers are in the 35-64 age range. As someone who read the books when they came out back in the 1990s, that makes total sense. (Fun fact: I met author Robert Jordan before he passed at a book signing, and he was wearing the craziest cowboy hat I've ever seen with some sort of what appeared to be snakeskin on it.)