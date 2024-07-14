Remembering Kurt Russell's Instigative Lost In Space Role

The premise of the first season of the seminal 1965 sci-fi series "Lost in Space" (not to be confused with the Netflix reboot) cause the title to be a bit of a misnomer. The Robinson family, fleeing an overpopulated Earth in the distant future of 1997, was thrown off course during the launch of their starship, the Jupiter 2, thanks to the sabotage of a shady villain calling himself Dr. Smith (Jonathan Harris). The Jupiter 2 sped off into the stars without instruction and was deposited far away from Earth in an uncharted part of the galaxy.

The Jupiter 2 crash-landed on a planet called Priplanus, with the bulk of the show's first season taking place there. The Robinsons weren't so much lost in space as they were stranded on a distant world. I understand the difference may be semantic, but the title "Lost in Space" implies a trek through the stars. Show creator Irwin Allen clearly just wanted to call his series "Space Family Robinson," but likely didn't want to license the rights to Johann David Wyss' novel "The Swiss Family Robinson."

In the episode "The Challenge" (March 2, 1966), Dr. Smith and the young Will Robinson (Bill Mumy) are out camping on Priplanus when they encounter a stern, spear-wielding alien teenager named Quano. Quano explains that Priplanus is the site of his species' coming-of-age resting rituals. He is to succeed his stern, warrior father (Michael Ansara) as the ruler of his people and must engage in combat to prove himself. Naturally, Quano and Will would have to fight one another.

Quano was played by a young Kurt Russell, already a rising, recognizable star in 1965 when he was only 13. "Lost in Space" was another feather in his cap, coming right before a glut of popular Disney movies.