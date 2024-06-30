Kurt Russell Shared A Rare Connection With The Legendary Walt Disney

Kurt Russell's first acting gig was in the 1963 Elvis Presley vehicle "It Happened at the World's Fair," wherein he played an unnamed young boy hired to kick Elvis in the shin. Elvis, you see, wanted to romance a nurse at the Fair, and wanted to approach her with an injury as a way of breaking the ice. Russell was 12.

This early gig was parlayed into a successful career as a teen actor, and throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Russell appeared in multiple high-concept comedies for Disney. He was in three of the Medfield College movies — "Now You See Him, Now You Don't," "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes," and "The Strongest Man in the World" — as well as "Superdad," "Charley and the Angel," and "The Barefoot Executive." It wouldn't be until Robert Zemecki's 1980 comedy "Used Cars" that Russell would begin to shed his squeaky-clean teen image and begin appearing in more mature films, R-rated genre fare, and heady adult dramas.

But those early days at Disney were formative for Russell and taught the young actor how to be pragmatic and pliable in the face of studio machinations. It likely helped that he was able to spend so much time with Walt Disney himself. Indeed, Russell recalled his conversations with Uncle Walt in a 1991 article with Entertainment Weekly, written to promote the then-upcoming firefighter drama "Backdraft." Russell said that he was allowed to be totally frank with Disney and that they would play a lot of table tennis. Russell also recalls a deeply moving connection to Walt upon the mogul's death in 1966. It seems that Disney was thinking of Kurt on one of his last days in the office.