12 Superhero Actors Who Were Horribly Miscast

Whenever casting news drops about superhero movies, the internet regresses to the toddler temper tantrum — sorry, "passionate" — phase, especially if it involves beloved superheroes like Spider-Man, Superman, and Batman. Who can ever forget the Batman controversy that had Tim Burton fighting for Michael Keaton, only for the public to do a massive U-turn when they figured out that Keaton is a multifaceted actor? Shocker. Yet, a similar cycle repeats itself and plays out online every few years for all our amusement.

Generally speaking, most comic book movies choose the correct actors for the roles. There have been times when the casting just didn't work out, though. It could be a case of the film being a hot mess, the actor not being the right fit for the part, or a combination of both to create the perfect storm. Whichever way, it's unlikely that there are too many people clamoring for the return of certain versions of characters on screen.

Now, it's time to call up the nominees in the (dis)honor roll. To be fair, many of these actors are great in other roles, but as these superheroes, they were horribly miscast — and nobody is about to forget about these performances anytime soon.

Here are superhero actors who were horribly miscast.