George Clooney Has A Blunt Statement On His Batman Future

Joel Schumacher's 1997 superhero flick "Batman & Robin" has often been considered by internet pundits to be one of the worst of all Hollywood blockbusters. A friend of mine once suggested that it would be better to watch "Batman & Robin" with a Spanish-language track and English subtitles, as that would make it feel more like a Mexican luchador film. If the film were about El Santo and Blue Demon instead of Batman and Robin, then perhaps it would have been more openly embraced. As it stands, "Batman & Robin" was a financial disappointment, making $235 million worldwide on a $125 million budget. That seems like a success, but one should recall the amount of advertising and marketing that went into a film of this size back in 1997.

One should also recall that "Batman & Robin" was widely derided, currently holding a mere 11% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Roger Ebert said "Batman & Robin" looked like "an Art-Deco garbage disposal." In late 2023, one might be hard-pressed to find any genuine, non-ironic affection for the film.

At the center of "Batman & Robin" is George Clooney as Bruce Wayne, frustratingly breezing his way through the role without much in the way of interest. Clooney certainly has the right chin for the Batman costume, but the actor has gone on record with how often he apologizes for his role in it.

Clooney at least had enough of a sense of humor to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne for a cute, one-minute epilogue for Andy Muschietti's notorious 2023 bomb "The Flash," having a little fun with his Batman notoriety.

But, in a red carpet interview with ET, Clooney noted that he would never — no, never — go back.