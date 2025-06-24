Seth Rogen Claims This VHS Tape Would End His Career If Found

Imagine, if you will, a world where Seth Rogen — an actor and writer known for everything from "Freaks & Geeks" to "Superbad" and "Knocked Up" — appeared in "Gigli," the 2003 movie that may or may not have fractured stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship for the first time. Apparently, that kind of almost happened, and Rogen claims that his audition is so deeply offensive that if anyone ever found the tape, he'd be ruined forever.

At this point, I'd like to put forth the idea that Rogen has accrued enough cultural goodwill by just being a seemingly good dude — look no further than his continued and passionate support for Alzheimer's research and care provided by the government, as just one example — but he's probably right that this video should never see the light of day. See, the role that Rogen auditioned for is Brian, a mentally challenged young man who was eventually played by Justin Bartha.

"It has been a long time," Rogen told Jimmy Kimmel on the late night host's eponymous show, specifically referencing that he doesn't have to audition for roles anymore. "And thank god it was mostly physical VHS tapes and stuff like that that was being used when I was auditioning for things, because the things I auditioned for, in retrospect, if they were out there in the world, they would end my career very, very fast, I believe."

"I auditioned for this boy with a cognitive disability," Rogen said of his "Gigli" audition. "And I don't think the script was written in what, by today's standards, would be the most sensitive portrayal of a boy with a cognitive disability." So, what exactly happened in Rogen's "Gigli" audition, according to the actor?