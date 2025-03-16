The Worst DC Comics Movie, According To IMDb

You can be forgiven for not recalling any details of the Warner Bros. film "Steel." When it was released in the middle of August 1997, the best selling point the film had was simple: what if NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal was the lead in a superhero movie? Shaq was popular enough by this point to a) have his own nickname, and b) have already starred in another film meant to rely in part on his presence and name recognition. Though Shaq was not perhaps as mammoth of a player on the court as Michael Jordan, another NBA legend who had appeared in the family film "Space Jam" the previous fall, he was a well-known quantity and superhero movies weren't entirely passe at this point. Of course, one downside of "Steel" is that it had the equally dubious honor of being the second DC superhero movie of the summer of 1997. The other title? "Batman and Robin," which was such an ignominious disappointment that it led to a near-decade-long period in which DC didn't make any theatrical features with the Caped Crusader, and when they did, it was with Nolan and the drastic tonal shift of his three films.

So "Steel" had a tough act to follow all by itself. But it was also based on a character not as many people were familiar with, which may partly explain the fact that the film's budget was pretty low for a superhero film, reportedly at just $16 million. Even with that low budget, the film's box office was almost laughably anemic, making less than $2 million when all was said and done. The story, about a weapons designer named John Henry Irons (O'Neal) and how he resigns from his work after seeing the damage it does to his friend Susan Sparks (Annabeth Gish), may seem at first blush a bit reminiscent to the story arc of the 2008 Marvel film "Iron Man," though the level of intensity of the weapons being used and the damage they do is on a much smaller scale. And the way that Irons transforms himself into the vigilante Steel is a bit more cobbled together with family help than with supersuits. (It's telling that, per the film's production notes, producer and music icon Quincy Jones says that Steel is more of a "super human being" than a superhero.)

And of course, there's the presence of Shaquille O'Neal himself. On one hand, his popularity had transcended the NBA; one of the production hiccups was having to figure out when to film him in the middle of being in the 1996 Summer Olympics and also getting ready for a new season of the NBA with his then-team the Los Angeles Lakers. On the other hand, as the family film "Kazaam" had already made clear, the talent O'Neal had on the court was not so easily replicated on the big screen. In short, his acting talents weren't that impressive, meaning that the center of the film wasn't going to be as captivating as necessary. (And the film's writer/director Kenneth Johnson would later say that casting O'Neal was a mistake.) The box office was almost shockingly terrible, too, with "Steel" arriving in more than 1,250 theaters in its opening weekend and making just over $870,000.