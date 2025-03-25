Ben Affleck Knows Exactly What Went Wrong With His Batman Movies

Few castings in the history of superhero cinema can rival that of Ben Affleck as Batman, just in terms of sheer shock value alone. It's hard to remember now, but back in 2013 when it was announced that Affleck would star as Batman in Zack Snyder's "Batman v Superman" (before the "Dawn of Justice" part came in), it set the internet ablaze. To this day, there are those who love Affleck's older, grizzled take on the Dark Knight, and those who decidedly don't. What is impossible to argue is that the experience most certainly did not go smoothly. Affleck, for his part, seems to know precisely why.

In a recent in-depth interview with GQ, the Oscar-winning director behind films like "Argo" and "Air" was asked about what went wrong with his run as Batman in the DCEU, or the Snyderverse as it became known amongst fans. Affleck never got a solo movie, though he was supposed to direct a version of "The Batman" featuring Deathstroke as the villain, and the movies he was in were intensely divisive. Despite that, he was very complimentary of the early parts of his experience:

"I had a really good time. I loved doing the Batman movie. I loved Batman v Superman. And I liked my brief stints on The Flash that I did and when I got to work with Viola Davis on Suicide Squad for a day or two. In terms of creatively, I really think that I like the idea and the ambition that I had for it, which was of the sort of older, broken, damaged Bruce Wayne. And it was something we really went for in the first movie."

As Affleck points out, Snyder's whole idea was to have an older Batman in his mid-40s in "Batman v Superman," as opposed to one who was just starting out. Despite the mixed response to "BvS," Affleck was complimentary of Snyder and the experience. Unfortunately, when it came time for "Justice League," things changed.