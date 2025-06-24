15 Best TV Shows Like Abbott Elementary

If you're a living person in the year 2025 and you haven't seen at least one episode of "The Office," then respectfully, what are you doing? At the very least, you probably know all the funniest moments from "The Office" just because of their longevity as memes and their imprint on pop culture. Many of us don't utter the phrase, "That's what she said," without thinking of Steve Carell's lovably incompetent Michael Scott, the boss at a Scranton, Pennsylvania paper company whose employees' work lives are being documented by a camera crew.

The show is obviously a predecessor to "Abbott Elementary" as a cross between a workplace comedy and mockumentary, but especially compared to its U.K. version, "The Office" is very wholesome and positive in its depiction of office politics (though the antics of Michael Scott are hilariously inappropriate, which is the point). While the rest of the characters can be eclectic and at times very adult, over the course of the series they all grow to love each other. That being said, it's not as good when Carell leaves, as that'd be like watching "Abbott" without Quinta Brunson as Janine.