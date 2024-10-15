What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 Review: The Final Bite Is Bloody Good Fun

While the equally delightful "Eagle vs Shark" and "Boy" positioned Taika Waititi as one of the strongest cinematic voices out of New Zealand, it was "What We Do in the Shadows" that turned him into an international superstar. The mockumentary about a group of vampires living together and carrying out their daily lives wasn't just a laugh-out-loud success, it was, as /Film writer Jeremy Mathai describes, "a parody and a satire that borders on farce, but underneath such slapstick joys, it's also a deeply melancholic ode to finding acceptance among those who help make life worth living in the first place." Five years after the film charmed horror fans the world over, FX announced a TV series adaptation with a new gaggle of bloodsuckers, characters that I'd argue have since surpassed the beloved vamps from the film.

There's Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), a centuries-old Persian vampire who was once a warrior in the Ottoman Empire, the mouthy and sexually charged married couple Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry, who is long overdue for an Emmy) and Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou) + the doll possessing the ghost of Nadja, daywalker energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), Nandor's former familiar/current tenant/sometimes vampire hunter Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and the unnamed Guide from the Vampiric Council (Kristen Schaal). Season 6 brings a new face to the fold, Jerry the Vampire (Mike O'Brien), a former roommate who they have let sleep for 50 years because they forgot to wake him up.

FX only provided the first three episodes of season 6 for critics, a bittersweet decision as it's difficult to truly "review" a show's final season without actually seeing how things come to an end — but a kind of kindness as I still have a few more months left with my favorite creatures of the night. If the three episodes I've seen are any indicator, "What We Do in the Shadows" will end just as strongly as it started and has maintained for the last 5 years.