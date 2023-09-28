Community Movie Script Is Nearly Done And Dan Harmon Has A Plan

"Six seasons and a movie" was the popular rallying cry for fans of "Community," the beloved but perennially low-rated NBC sitcom that had to limp over to the now-dead Yahoo Screen platform for its final season. But the show's fandom has endured, and series creator Dan Harmon has seemingly never stopped trying to live up the back half of that promise. We've been reporting about a potential "Community" movie for nearly a decade now, since the show concluded in 2015, and in recent years, the stories have stopped feeling like a pipe dream and have started to feel like... Well, like something that's actually, truly, literally going to happen.

Harmon (whose legacy has proven to be complicated, to put it mildly) was the subject of a new profile in The Hollywood Reporter. Although the bulk of the article is about the ongoing trials behind the scenes of "Rick and Morty" and his attempts to live a happier, healthier life following a number of public and personal controversies, no piece about Harmon is complete without an update on that "Community" movie.

So here we go. In brief: the script is nearly finished, and Harmon just needs a few more days to polish everything alongside co-writer Andrew Guest, who previously wrote on "Community." And Harmon notes that getting the script in perfect shape is important to him for a key reason.