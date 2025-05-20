What Happened To The Cast Of Fast Times At Ridgemont High?

Leading the cast of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" (despite refusing to audition) was Sean Penn, playing the role of surfing stoner Jeff Spicoli. After the release of the film, Penn's career continued to soar. He appeared in the films "Bad Boys" (1983), "Casualties of War," "State of Grace," and "Carlito's Way." By 1995, he received his first Academy Award nomination for playing death row inmate Matthew Poncelet in the Tim Robbins film "Dead Man Walking" — ironically, he lost to one of his "Fast Times" co-stars, an actor who was making his feature film debut in a very minor role, and was a complete unknown when the film was shot a decade earlier. But we'll get to him a bit further down.

After several more roles (including in "The Thin Red Line"), Penn's next shot at an Oscar came in 1999 with the Woody Allen mockumentary "Sweet and Lowdown," in which he starred as a reclusive jazz musician. He did not win (losing to Kevin Spacey for "American Beauty"), nor did he win when he was controversially nominated in 2001 for playing the title role in "I Am Sam" (losing to Denzel Washington for "Training Day"). Finally, in 2003, Penn took home the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for playing grieving father Jimmy Markus in Clint Eastwood's "Mystic River." He won the award again in 2009 for playing the title role in the biopic "Milk," about the gay activist and politician Harvey Milk.

Penn, now 64 years old, continues to act — including cameoing as himself in various films and television shows, an opportunity he's enjoyed frequently since a 1997 episode of the Ellen DeGeneres sitcom "Ellen." Most recently, he played himself in an episode of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," as well as in the Starz comedy series "CAUGHT." As for more traditional acting roles, Penn played Jack Holden in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza" in 2021, and is slated to appear in the director's 2025 effort "One Battle After Another."

A director and outspoken political activist, he has also directed several films about causes he cares about, including the 2023 documentary "Superpower," which follows Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the currently ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. He is currently working on a documentary about assassinated Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.