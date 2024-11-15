Why Phoebe Cates Disappeared From Hollywood

Before she worked in Hollywood, Cates already had burgeoning careers as both a model and a ballet dancer, though an injury cut the latter path short, according to People. The former star has never seemed particularly beholden to sticking with one pasttime, and has been frank about the shortcomings of each of her careers with the press. In 1982, she told People that modeling "was just the same thing, over and over," admitting, "after a while I did it solely for the money." In the '90s, Cates began acting on stage, and told Bobbie Wygant that when performing in plays, she "felt a certain freedom and a certain connection with acting that I had never really felt before."

Reading Cates' interviews, it's easy to get the sense that she never glamorized her own Hollywood career, or saw it as the be-all, end-all of her life. She admitted in her People profile that she took her role in "Paradise" despite qualms about the nudity after her father made some choice comments about her options. "'How can you even question a lead in a feature film?'" she recalled him saying. "What are you going to do, model for the rest of your life? What are you so hung up on nudity for?'" Given the fact that Cates was at most 17 at that time, it sounds like she, like many child stars, made some major decisions about her future from a young age. Cates' daughter has also spoken about her mother's perspective on celebrity, telling The West Australian that her parents "weren't ever, like, into celebrity culture."