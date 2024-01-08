How Gremlins' Infamous Christmas Story Managed To Make It Into The Film

There is one scene from "Gremlins" that has always stood out to me and I think about it every Christmas. Phoebe Cates' character Kate has a monologue about how much she hates Christmas because, as a child, her father went missing and the police discovered him with a broken neck inside her chimney while dressed as Santa Claus with an armful of presents. "And that's how I found out there was no Santa Claus," she grimly declares at the end in a flat voice.

Kate's speech about this tragic holiday death paints a visceral image in your mind. It captures the essence of "Gremlins" which, on the surface, is a family-friendly, yuletide comedy with a dark and freaky center. This duality mirrors the Gremlins themselves: the cute, cuddly Gizmo on the outside and the mischievous monster within.

In an interview with Yahoo!, screenwriter Christopher Columbus reveals that this blend of darkness and light is what intrigued him the most about the story:

"I'm fascinated by Christmas is the time of year when people are at their most emotional and happiest, yet there's a whole other side of the population that's incredibly depressed, potentially out of work, particularly this year. So you take that, and you set it against the backdrop of back in the day something like 'Gremlins.' And that's an interesting stew to me. When people should be celebrating with their families, these ridiculously evil monsters are terrorizing the town and killing everyone. That is fascinating."

But Warner Bros. was uncomfortable with the monologue about a dead Santa Claus and wanted to remove it from the film because it was too macabre.