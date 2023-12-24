The Only Beverly Hills Cop Actors That Appear In Every Movie Of The Franchise

Once upon a time, Hollywood studios made original movies. Lots of them. Granted, "original" is a relative term when we're talking about this industry. Studios have always hedged their bets by relying on popular genres or recycling tried-and-true formulas. When a film went into production, moguls and executives were hoping for a healthy return on their investment, while stars generally tried their damnedest not to alienate their fans while avoiding the perils of typecasting. Once the film wrapped, it was on to the next one — and the next one was rarely a sequel.

This business model changed drastically in the 1970s when films like "The Godfather," "The Exorcist" and "Love Story" became wildly profitable cultural phenomena. When the studios realized people were lining up to see these movies again and again like they were amusement park rides, they reasoned that the safest course of action would be to continue the stories that had enraptured these audiences — even if there wasn't an obvious or elegant way to do so.

"Beverly Hills Cop," with its fish-out-of-water hook, was not an obvious candidate for a sequel, but when it unexpectedly became the highest-grossing film of 1984 in the U.S., they had no choice but to press forward with a follow-up. Initially, the studio believed jetting newly minted superstar Eddie Murphy off to another city like London was the way to go, but they ultimately opted for more of the same in Los Angeles. They chose wisely.

Clearly, re-signing Murphy was key, but a crucial component of the first film's success was its colorful supporting cast. Audiences loved watching streetwise Detroit detective Axel Foley antagonize (and ultimately befriend) the straitlaced LAPD duo of John Taggart and Billy Rosewood. This unlikely camaraderie is the heart of the franchise, and when the filmmakers strayed from that formula moviegoers kept their distance. That only two actors have appeared in all four "Beverly Hills Cop" movies is a big reason why the series got mothballed for 30 years.