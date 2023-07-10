Speed Could've Been Beverly Hills Cop 3

In the 1980s and '90s, it wasn't uncommon for studios to mine pre-existing spec screenplays for sequel premises. While developing "Die Hard with a Vengeance," 20th Century Fox kicked the tires on a script called "Troubleshooter," which would've plopped bad-luck magnet John McClane on a terrorist-packed cruise ship. The studio ultimately opted for another spec, Jonathan Hensleigh's "Simon Says," which might've been "Rapid Fire 2" had Brandon Lee not been killed on the set of "The Crow." But "Troubleshooter" would have its day, disastrously so.

When "Beverly Hills Cop II" scorched the box office in 1987, Paramount Pictures traveled down this repurposing road while trying to find the next bullet-whizzing adventure for Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley. The studio was up against a wall. They were dealing with a resistant star, a pile of half-baked pitches (including one from "Chinatown" screenwriter Robert Towne), and a shifting commercial landscape that had moved past Murphy's fast-talking detective. They needed to re-bait the fish-out-of-water hook that turned the first entry into the top grossing film of 1984 (yes, it was bigger than "Ghostbusters"). This is a precarious place for a franchise to be, but studios don't throw in the towel when the previous installment was a blockbuster.

So when Graham Yost, a thirtysomething screenwriter with a handful of middling TV credits to his name, pitched Paramount on an original action film set entirely on a bomb-wired city bus, the studio (briefly) considered it as a potential, paradigm-shifting exploit for Foley.