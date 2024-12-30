Jerry Seinfeld Was Terrified By One Cameo In Seinfeld

"Seinfeld" had plenty of guest stars during its nine-season run. While many of them managed to antagonize the main characters in-universe, a select few actually got on the real-life Jerry Seinfeld's nerves. Arguably the most famous example is Seinfeld's feud with the real-life "Soup Nazi," but that was about the character's inspiration — noted soup chef Ali Yeganeh of Soup Kitchen International — being affronted by Seinfeld's version instead of anything Larry Thomas (who played the fictional Yev "Soup Nazi" Kassem) did. However, one particular star's cameo managed to get right up in Seinfeld's face ... literally.

In the "Seinfeld" season 5 two-parter "The Raincoats," Judge Reinhold memorably plays Aaron, Elaine's latest boyfriend who has an unfortunate penchant for standing really close to people when he's talking. During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Reinhold revealed that when they rehearsed the scene, he couldn't happen but notice that people seemed to be having a suspiciously fun time when he was interacting with Seinfeld. This is because they, unlike Reinhold at the time, knew that the scene genuinely creeped the star out. Here's how Reinhold explained the situation: