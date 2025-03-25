Nevada's population is slightly more than 3.2 million, with about 2.3 million living in the Las Vegas metro area. Which means that in a 110,000-square mile state (the seventh largest by land area in the U.S), more than 70% of the population lives in approximately 1,600 square miles. Urban concentration isn't exactly unique to Las Vegas, Nevada, so you're probably wondering why we're bringing it up. It's because Vegas' cultural footprint is larger than the state where it resides: Nevada. Except for New York City, maybe no other American city completely overwhelms the cinematic representation of its state. When it comes to Nevada, that's a mistake.

After all, The Silver State on the silver screen is much more than Sin City. It's westerns, sci-fi, romantic comedies, and even a few Best Picture winners. While there is no shortage of all-time classics set in Sin City ("Leaving Las Vegas," "Casino," "Ocean's 11," we could go on), we're only going to rank the best movies set in Nevada, but not include Las Vegas. Please don't throw your poker chips at us, as we're also only including movies that take place in Nevada, not filmed there but set elsewhere. So if the movie is set in the 36th state, it's fair game, just not if it's in Las Vegas.

Ready to find out what makes our list? Here are the 10 best movies set in Nevada, ranked.