10 Best Movies Set In Kansas, Ranked

"Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore," Dorothy famously stated in a movie quote considered the fourth greatest ever by the American Film Institute. No, Dorothy, you're not — you're in Hollywood! With a population just shy of three million, the entire state of Kansas has less residents than New York City and Los Angeles, while it's just a hair above Chicago. Yet when it comes to the movies, "The Wheat State" punches far above its weight, with cinematic representation including Academy Award winners, blockbusters, and even films that have joined the hallowed ranks of the National Film Registry. What gives?

Perhaps it's because filmmakers consider the 34th state the perfect great plains state, with its waving wheat fields and endless horizons. More than anything, maybe it's the welcoming Kansas culture of "midwest nice" that has never met a stranger. Whatever the reason, "The Sunflower State" has proven to be fertile cinematic soil for the silver screen since the film business began more than a century ago. So we decided to rank the 10 best movies set in Kansas.

Frankly, it was hard to narrow our list down to just 10 films, and it was even harder to rank them. Full disclosure: Not everyone of these movies is an "award winner." Like the state itself, this is a surprisingly diverse and varied list, with many entities that have little in common with each other besides the fact they take place in Kansas.

Without further ado, here are the 10 best movies set in Kansas!