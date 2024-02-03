Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Made Jim Carrey A '90s Box Office Phenomenon

"If you went into a movie called 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective' and you were doing the stuff I was doing in that movie, would you be expecting while you were doing that movie that it was going to be huge?" Jim Carrey asked this to radio shock-jock Howard Stern in 1994 shortly after the actor's movie opened unexpectedly atop the box office. Stern bluntly responded with "No" but it was, in fact, a monster hit. It was one of three such hits that Carrey would be a part of that year, making it one of arguably the best years that any actor has had — from a commercial standpoint — in history.

Yet, it all started with a movie that, as Stern pointed out, "must have been the worst script ever written on the planet Earth." While it might be difficult now since the character of Ace Ventura became a defining figure in '90s pop culture (thanks almost entirely to Carrey's performance), it is easy to see how, on the page, this seemed like a disaster waiting to happen that was destined for bargain bin status right alongside other failed films of the era such as "Joe's Apartment" and Carrot Top's "Chairman of the Board." Instead, it became an unlikely springboard for a ridiculously fruitful career, kicking off one of the greatest runs in the history of movie stardom.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the movie's 30th anniversary, we're looking back at "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective." We'll look at how Carrey landed the role, how he dramatically influenced the script, the doubts critics (and even members of the crew) had ahead of the film's release, what happened when it hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?