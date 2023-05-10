Emilio Estevez Thinks There's Room For Five More Young Guns Sequels

In the era of "everything old is new again" that Hollywood has been going through for some time, why not "Young Guns 3"? That's what Emilio Estevez believes anyhow, as the actor is very much ready to reprise his role as Billy the Kid in a new film in the franchise more than 30 years after the release of "Young Guns 2." What's more, Estevez actually believes there's a lot of gas in the tank for this franchise — four or five movies worth.

Estevez recently spoke with Uproxx about the prospect of "Young Guns 3," which first surfaced as a real possibility a couple of years back. Not only did Estevez say he's "ready to go" but he said, seemingly in earnest, "I think, not only just one more film in the franchise, but I think you could do three, four, and five." What's holding these grand plans up? Legal red tape. Here's what he had to say about it:

"It all comes down to the legal minds that work out IP. Listen, I'm ready to go. We have a terrific draft and if we can figure out the copyrights on all of this, and if Morgan Creek can sort of untangle from some of the issues that they've got in terms of continuing the franchise, we're ready to go. So it's just a question of when. Of course, I'm not getting any younger, so I think we'll drop the 'young' from the title, which we've done. But I think that Westerns being revived certainly plays to our benefit."

So it wouldn't be "Young Guns" (maybe "Old Guns"?) but there's a script and this is clearly more than just an idea being kicked around. But what's the story? Estevez has ideas about that too.