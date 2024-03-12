Kingpin 2 Is Still Happening, But The Script Is Proving To Be A Challenge [Exclusive]

Back in the summer of 2021, the box office was still recovering from the pandemic, and even blockbuster movies hadn't returned to the big screen in an impressive way, especially with HBO Max bringing every new Warner Bros. movie to our homes the same day they hit theaters that year (something that infuriated "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve and pushed Christopher Nolan to take "Oppenheimer" to Universal Pictures). Since then, movies have made more of a comeback, even though comedies are still waning these days. But there was a glimmer of hope that things might get back to normal because we also learned that summer that there was somehow a "Kingpin" sequel in development.

Back in 1996, "Kingpin" followed washed-up professional bowler Roy Munson (Woody Harrelson) as he struggled to get by each day following a hustle gone wrong that took away his bowling hand and left him with a hook instead. Barely able to pay rent, Roy sees a big opportunity to get back on track when he stumbles upon an Amish man named Ishmael (Randy Quaid) who throws a hell of a bowling ball. Though it goes against his cultural principles, Ishmael heads out on the road with Roy to become an even better bowler, with hopes of winning money to save his family's farm. Between Roy's scruffy, sleazy nature, and Ishmael's naivete, the two make for a hilarious pair that sparks a wild road trip, one that puts them on a path to Roy's rival, professional bowler and all-around hound dog Ernie McCracken, played hilariously by Bill Murray.

It's been nearly 30 years since directing duo Bobby & Peter Farrelly ("Dumb & Dumber") brought us the raunchy comedy, and unfortunately, we haven't heard anything about the sequel since it was first reported. Since comedies haven't exactly been a high priority for the major studios, many may have assumed that it may have just been axed without notice. The good news is, according to co-director Peter Farrelly, "Kingpin 2" is still in the works, but it's taking them a while to crack the script.