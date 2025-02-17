Co-Stars Who Never Met While Shooting A Movie

There's a lot of magic that goes into the art of making movies, but it's rare that all the performers in a movie don't meet before cameras start rolling. Nevertheless, things get complicated on big-budget sets, especially when you factor in COVID-19 restrictions, reshoots, and actors who refuse to work with each other.

With all that in mind, it's not uncommon that some co-stars aren't always on set at the same time during production. A lot of times, pivotal characters never meet in movies, meaning the only opportunities that actors get to interact would be at the table read or during the film's promotional period. Take, for instance, Tom Holland and Tom Hiddleston, whose characters never interact in "Avengers: Infinity War," despite the actors frequently appearing in interviews together.

Surprisingly, for these 12 films we're about to cover, not only was there limited contact between co-stars at times, but some actors never ended up meeting until years after the films were completed and released to the public. Whether it be the nature of voice-over work preventing most artists from interacting with anybody but the director, or production demands that forced actors to perform next to tennis balls on green screens, there are a number of reasons that the following co-stars never met while shooting a movie.