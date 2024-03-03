Natalie Portman & Liam Neeson's Schedules Forced Star Wars To Replace Them With Sticks

The bigger the studio movie, the more moving pieces you have to contend with. You've got myriad departments toiling away on set design, set construction, costume design, sound design, stunts, visual effects, ladder storage and so much more. There's also the nettlesome matter of wrangling actors.

We kid actors because, for the most part, we love them. They're extraordinarily inventive creatures who can vanish into a part via Method burrowing or subtle, barely perceptible adjustments. They can get precious about their choices and throw a tantrum or ten, but if you earn their trust early on and talk to them like actual human beings they're marvelously directable. Hit the jackpot, and they'll make you look like a genius.

Oftentimes, the biggest problem with actors, especially on big productions, is availability. You book them for a certain chunk of time, and then they're off to the next gig. This can prove problematic when you invariably have to do reshoots (commonplace on movies of all shapes and sizes, and not an automatic sign of trouble). Depending on how busy they are, getting folks back in the same place for a few days (or longer) of shooting might not be logistically possible. This forces the director and producer(s) to scramble, as Hugh Quarshie learned during the making of "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace."