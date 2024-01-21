Here's Why Star Wars Designers Purposefully Restrict Themselves On Projects

Jon Favreau's "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," which debuted in 2019, was the first live-action "Star Wars" TV series and is set only a few years after the events of "Return of the Jedi," but a few decades before the events of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Although the titular Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) is not the fan-favorite bounty hunter character of Boba Fett (who appeared to die in "Return of the Jedi"), the exploration of a similarly-helmeted character likely served to expand on Boba Fett's backstory by proxy. It wouldn't be until later that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) would be revealed to have survived "Jedi," and get a TV series of his own.

The first season of "The Mandalorian" involved the transport of an alien infant belonging to the same gremlin-like species as Yoda. The Baby Yoda, named Grogu, became a marketing bonanza, and Grogu merch is now plentiful across all sci-fi collectibles outlets. One cannot deny that the little bugger is cute. Indeed, the character became so popular that he is slated to star in an upcoming theatrically-released "Star Wars" feature film called "The Mandalorian & Grogu."

The Grogu puppet was designed and developed by the talented team at Industrial Light & Magic, and many of the designers felt that the character should be a practical puppet instead of a CGI animated figure. ILM designer Doug Chiang recently spoke with International Cinematographers Guild Magazine and revealed that the many "Star Wars" designers working on "The Mandalorian" and its spinoff "Ahsoka" have to make artistic choices that match the "vibe" of "Star Wars." This means that they will often hold themselves back from using all the newest bells and whistles in the VFX toybox, all to achieve a particular aesthetic.