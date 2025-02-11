Recasting a character is always a tricky proposition. Sometimes, it's just not working out, and you go in a different direction, but when you're dealing with a franchise character, you risk angering longtime fans who have emotionally invested in a particular actor's performance. That was the case when "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" replaced Aunt Viv, recasting Janet Hubert with Daphne Reid, and people still talk about that situation decades later.

There are also instances when an actor dies while filming something meant to be ongoing. In early 2025, it was reported that, despite fan investment in Chadwick Boseman's performance, Marvel is considering recasting T'Challa ahead of "Black Panther 3." In fact, writer Jeff Sneider reported that the role had already been offered to someone new, but they decided not to take the risk. "They turned it down, not wanting to jeopardize their career momentum by stepping into Boseman's gigantic shoes, which may be too big to fill, even for Hollywood's most talented Black actors," he wrote.

That situation has happened before, though. Sometimes a franchise gets rebooted years later, and an important actor has already died. Sometimes actors die in the middle of production, forcing productions to scramble to recast a project with someone new. Fans sometimes support a new actor's portrayal, but sometimes the backlash is severe. Here, we've assembled 10 movie characters who were recast after an actor died.