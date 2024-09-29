The Three Perfect Paul Newman Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

"Cool Hand Luke" is by far the most famous of these three decorated films. The 1967 film from director Stuart Rosenberg is on one level a prison movie, on another a fairly blunt and punishing commentary on establishment issues of the decade -– most obviously, as Roger Ebert recalled in his 2008 essay on the film, the Vietnam War.

Newman stars as Luke, a tortured Florida chain gang prisoner who is singled out by guards for his unwillingness to go along with the status quo. "Cool Hand Luke" made some money at the box office, earned four Oscar nominations (and a win for George Kennedy), and ended up in the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress. No less than 56 Rotten Tomatoes critics have all agreed that the film is worth watching, with Ebert writing in his four-star review that it's "a tough, honest film with backbone" and "something to say about the current status of heroism."

Four years after playing Luke, Newman would go on to star in his second "perfect" film, the 1971 drama "Sometimes a Great Notion." Based on a book by "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" author Ken Kesey, "Notion" also starred Henry Fonda and Lee Remick, with an uncredited appearance from Newman's daughter Melissa. The film was Newman's second feature-length directorial effort after the 1968 drama "Rachel, Rachel" (which was also acclaimed, making him an actor with an unusually fruitful transition to filmmaking).

The unusual story follows the Stampers, a family of Oregon loggers who oppose a lumber workers' strike. The family's surprising choice to work as scabs instead of supporting their local union ultimately has dire consequences for several relatives. Only 14 critical reviews of the film are listed on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie was well-received. Upon release, the New York Times' Vincent Canby wrote that Newman was "remarkably successful both in creating vivid, quite complicated characters and in communicating the sense of beautiful idiocy that is the strength of the two older Stampers." Ebert liked this movie, too, writing in his review that Newman is "a director of sympathy and a sort of lyrical restraint" who "rarely pushes scenes to their obvious conclusions." Newman would direct four more films in his lifetime, but no others were as critically acclaimed as this one.