Donald Sutherland Has Three 'Perfect' Movies On Rotten Tomatoes, But They Aren't His Best

When it comes to undisputed cinematic classics, there are several films that have cemented their standing amid the greatest ever made. "Citizen Kane," "The Godfather," "Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia." What's that? You've never heard of "Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia?" I'm not sure what you philistines have been watching but I'll have you know this short film currently holds a prestigious 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Yes, the website that has made a business out of slapping percentage scores on art has decreed that "Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia" is one of a handful of films worthy of the elusive "perfect" score. That means it sits alongside James Cameron's seminal 1984 effort "The Terminator" and Andrei Tarkovsky's 1979 masterpiece "Stalker," both of which also hold 100% ratings and coincidentally are the only two perfect sci-fi movies ever made according to RT (along with two of the "Toy Story" movies).

Why is any of this important? Well, it's not really. But it is interesting that "Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia" also happens to be one of the "perfect" films Donald Sutherland has been associated with. The legendary actor of incredible range sadly passed away this year, but he can rest easy knowing he managed to attain the prestigious 100% RT score not once but three whole times. It's a shame none of those films are actually his best, but still...